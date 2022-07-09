Himachal sees uptick, active Covid cases cross 1,000-mark
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a fresh spurt in Covid cases with a total of 937 new infections reported in the first week of July.
Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Hamirpur and Mandi districts have emerged as the hotspots whereas other districts also saw a considerable increase in the new infections.
In the past one week, 280 new infections have been reported from Kangra followed by 116 in Chamba, 114 in Shimla, 95 in Hamirpur and 79 in Mandi.
Among other districts, 57 cases were recorded in Kullu, 54 in Lahaul-Spiti, 40 in Solan, 37 in Sirmaur, 29 in Bilaspur and the lowest 12 in Una.
The active cases have shot up to 1,010 from 550 at the end of June. At the end of May, there were only 47 active cases left in the state. However, no fatality has been reported in July’s first week. Last month, five persons had died due to the infection in the penultimate week.
The uptick began in mid-June.
Himachal’s total case count has reached 2,87,285 while 2,82,133 people have recovered. As many as 4,123 people have died of Covid in the state since the outbreak began in March 2020.
“Right now, we are urging the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the V2 variant is spreading fast in many states,” said principal secretary, health, Subashish Panda. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has spoken to deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to get the firsthand account of the Covid situation in the state.
Himachal had witnessed a heavy tourist rush in June. Between April and June, around 60 lakh tourists visited the hill state, with 18 lakh visiting in April, 19 lakh in May and 21 lakh in June.
While Himachal attracts a large number of domestic tourists, not many foreigners include it in their travel itinerary. Himachal also witnesses a heavy influx of religious tourists after mid-July.
191 fresh cases surface on Friday
Meanwhile, the state recorded 191 fresh cases and a death on Friday.
As many as 38 cases were reported from Kullu, 36 from Kangra, 26 from Hamirpur, 22 from Chamba, 20 from Shimla, 17 from Mandi, 11 from Bilaspur, nine from Solan, eight from Sirmaur, two from Kinnaur and one each from Lahaul-Spiti and Una.
Kangra has maximum 259 active cases followed by 125 in Chamba, 114 in Shimla and 113 in Hamirpur. In the remaining eight districts, the active cases are below 100. Una 13 active cases, lowest in the state.
-
Delhi govt plans to install CCTV cams to cut violations of bus-lane rule
CCTV cameras will be installed across the national capital to pull up bus drivers not keeping to their earmarked lanes and penalise owners of vehicles parked on these stretches, the Delhi government said on Friday, in a move to curb violations of a rule aimed at easing snarls and ensuring unhindered traffic movement on arterial stretches. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The plan is still in the early stages”.
-
Jai Ram lays foundation stones of four development projects worth ₹55 crore in Shimla
With Himachal election commission setting the ball rolling for Shimla municipal corporation election, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday went on a foundation stone laying spree in the town. He laid foundation stones of four development projects worth ₹55 crore, including ₹19.82-crore vegetable market at Darni Ka Bagicha, ₹ 9.82-crore flyover at Khalini Chowk, ₹7.62-crore foot-over bridges near Vikasnagar and ₹ 17.18-crore bus stand, transport office, workshop and commercial complex at Dhalli.
-
Jobless man on gunpoint robbery spree arrested by Ambala police
Probing into the July 3 car robbery in Manakpur village of Ambala City, local police have arrested a 42-year-old jobless man who had also snatched two scooters in Mohali, including one from a minor girl on Airport Road on June 12. The accused, Nazirgir, a resident of Patiala's Rajpura, was arrested from his home town on Thursday. The Hyundai i20 robbed from Ambala and an imported pistol were recovered from him.
-
Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence
The Punjab education department has terminated the services of two government teachers for remaining absent from duty for years. Swaranjit Kaur and Jatinder Kaur, both Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, were posted at the government primary schools in Chhota Singapura, Kurali block, and Banur block, Naraingarh Jhungian, respectively. In Swaranjit's case, deputy district education officer Santosh Rani had launched an inquiry on April 17, 2018, but the teacher did not join it.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: Chandigarh court reserves order on Kalyani’s bail plea
A local court on Friday took up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, and reserved its order for July 13. Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics