Himachal signs joint venture agreement for development of airport in Mandi

A joint venture agreement for the development of Greenfield Airport at Nagchala in Mandi district was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Monday. The agreement will pave way for the development of the airport in Mandi which is the dream project of the chief minister.

On this occasion, the CM said that it will not only improve air connectivity to the state but will also boost tourism besides generating employment opportunities to local youth.

The airport will also enable wide-bodied aircraft which also includes landing of international flights.

He said that the Greenfield Airport will be developed with a proposed runway of 3,150 metres for which land of 2,840 Bighas has been identified.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also conducted the obstacle limitation surface (OLS) survey and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) survey. Thakur said that according to OLS and LIDAR survey reports, the airport at Mandi is feasible and suitable for round the year operations along with night landing and operation of AB-320 type of aircraft. The CM also requested for landing of ATR 42-600 in Shimla airport and for flight operations to Shimla -Kullu - Dharamshala under UDAN II as priority area routes.