Himachal: Land tenancy amendment bill referred to select panel

The Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, during its eighth and last day of the winter session, on Friday decided to send the newly introduced Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to a select committee for a detailed deliberation and examination. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and others during an anti-drug awareness campaign in Dharamshala on Friday. (PTI)

The bill, which was introduced in the House on Tuesday, proposed amendments in the provisions of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, which regulates the transfer of land to non-agriculturists.

According to the bill, the short-term lease of buildings up to 10 years has been proposed to be exempted from the purview of Section 118 to promote business activities in rural areas. Also, the exemption relating to purchase of land and flats from Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority is proposed to be extended to subsequent purchasers. An exemption is further proposed for the non-agriculturists purchasing completed buildings or flats developed by private real estate developers. The bill has also proposed to allow co-operative societies composed entirely of agriculturist members to acquire land without permission under Section 118.

Speaking on the bill, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said these amendments would weaken Section 118. “It appears that the present government is more focused on generating revenue and is taking decisions from a revenue point of view. Through these amendments, we are inviting outsiders to come and run businesses in our rural areas without any permission. This goes against the very purpose of Section 118. We must think about the consequences.”

“For more construction, more trees will be cut, and our state is already facing disasters. These amendments will open another path for ecological damage in the state. As more outsiders come in, our culture (Pahaadi Sanskriti) will also suffer.”

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The government has brought these amendments very thoughtfully and these are not related to selling the land. We have proposed amendments for the co-operative societies composed entirely of agriculturists. Another amendment regarding the extension of time is for the investors who acquire land with bona fide intent, as sometimes they are unable to complete projects within the stipulated period due to factors beyond their control. Regarding the amendment related to the lease, I think there is a need to deliberate on it. We have not done anything wrong. Still, I would like that this bill be sent to the select committee.”

Afterwards speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, said, “I will be consulting the revenue minister. The select committee would be constituted from both sides (ruling party and the Opposition). The committee’s time period will be fixed so that they have to complete their meetings and make final recommendations regarding the bill that will be presented in the budget session.”

“Allowing co-operative societies composed entirely of agriculturist members to acquire land without permission under Section 118 will not only enable agriculturists to undertake new ventures by utilising their own land, but will also contribute to employment generation, increase per capita income and strengthen the state’s economy. As most societies are transitioning into multipurpose societies, they will have greater opportunity to undertake economically beneficial projects for their members and the state,” the bill adds.

Pathania also said that the winter session lasted for approximately 34 hours, with a productivity of 85%.

Revenue from state resources only 33%: CAG

Bringing Himachal’s economy back on track is a daunting task without resource mobilisation as the state’s revenue from its own sources was only 33% with 67% revenue coming from share in central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Centre, the report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the year 2021-22 said. It was presented in the assembly by the CM.

The state’s fiscal deficit during the 2025-26 financial year is estimated at 4.74% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), according to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) report presented in the state assembly. The fiscal deficit for the current financial year is likely to be at ₹12,114 crore against the budget estimates of ₹10,337.97 crore, which was ₹1,776 crore more, the report said.

Show of unity against drug menace

Setting aside political rivalry, leaders of the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, led by CM Sukhu and LoP Jai Ram Thakur, jointly staged a protest against the menace of chitta (heroin) in the hill state. The legislators raised slogans, “Chitte ko harana hai, yuvaon ko bachana hai (We will defeat chitta and save our youth).”

Jai Ram Thakur said the growing drug menace is destroying youth. “We need to raise a united voice. We are all concerned about our future generations. We have clearly stated that we will support all efforts of the state government against the drug menace. In the campaign against chitta, we will stand with the government whenever our support is needed,” he said.