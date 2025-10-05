Himachal’s higher reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday witnessed rainfall, while higher reaches received first snowfall of the season, including Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. The temperature has also dropped noticeably in the upper regions. Atal Tunnel after season’s first snowfall on Sunday. (ANI)

According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, an appreciable fall was observed in the maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours and the average maximum temperatures remained below normal in the state.

The Kullu district administration has suspended vehicular traffic to Rohtang Pass and advised commuters not to venture through this highway, officials said. The sprawling Dhauladhar ranges in Kangra district also received the first snowfall of the season and icy winds lashed the adjoining valley areas, signalling the onset of winters, reports reaching here said.

The weather office has predicted spells of heavy rainfall to continue on October 6, with rain likely to persist in parts of the state on October 7 as well.

MeT department officials said that light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places on October 6 with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at many places on October 7, and at isolated places on October 8. Dry weather is expected to prevail during the remaining days of the week.

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for October 6, with a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Lahaul-Spiti. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorms and lightning in several districts on October 7.

According to MeT department, no large change is expected in minimum temperature during the next 24 hours, thereafter, they are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees during subsequent next 3-4 days. However, the maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-6 degrees during next 48 hours, thereafter, they are expected to rise gradually by 2-5 degrees during subsequent next 3-4 days.