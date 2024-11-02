Himachal’s Kinnaur gets development projects worth 30.7 crore

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹30.7 crore in Kinnaur, including an EVM storage warehouse at Reckong Peo, six Type-2 quarters for treasury office staff and a 250 MT Controlled Atmosphere storage facility. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurated development projects for Kinnaur. (File)

Additionally, the CM also laid the foundation stones for several flood protection works, including those at Rokti Nallah in the Sangla gram panchayat at an estimated cost of ₹1.35 crore and at Shango Katgaon gram panchayat, Tehsil Nichar, at ₹6.95 crore.

Projects for flood protection in Sapni village, costing ₹5.13 crore, the channelisation of Kotangtee Khad in Kalpa with an expenditure of ₹1.88 crore and a ₹94.38 lakh flood protection project on the Baspa river at Rakchem in Rakchem were also initiated. Furthermore, he laid the foundation for a ₹3.96 crore sewerage scheme for Namgia village.

The CM highlighted the commitment of the state government for the welfare and upliftment of people of the state as well as residents of Kinnaur. He said the ongoing efforts of the state government would alleviate the hardships faced by people in the tribal belt.

Tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi, meanwhile, noted that the initiatives would greatly benefit the people and foster long-term growth in the region.