Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal’s Kinnaur gets development projects worth 30.7 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 02, 2024 10:44 PM IST

The projects included an EVM storage warehouse at Reckong Peo, six Type-2 quarters for treasury office staff and a 250 MT Controlled Atmosphere storage facility.

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated developmental projects worth 30.7 crore in Kinnaur, including an EVM storage warehouse at Reckong Peo, six Type-2 quarters for treasury office staff and a 250 MT Controlled Atmosphere storage facility.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurated development projects for Kinnaur. (File)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurated development projects for Kinnaur. (File)

Additionally, the CM also laid the foundation stones for several flood protection works, including those at Rokti Nallah in the Sangla gram panchayat at an estimated cost of 1.35 crore and at Shango Katgaon gram panchayat, Tehsil Nichar, at 6.95 crore.

Projects for flood protection in Sapni village, costing 5.13 crore, the channelisation of Kotangtee Khad in Kalpa with an expenditure of 1.88 crore and a 94.38 lakh flood protection project on the Baspa river at Rakchem in Rakchem were also initiated. Furthermore, he laid the foundation for a 3.96 crore sewerage scheme for Namgia village.

The CM highlighted the commitment of the state government for the welfare and upliftment of people of the state as well as residents of Kinnaur. He said the ongoing efforts of the state government would alleviate the hardships faced by people in the tribal belt.

Tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi, meanwhile, noted that the initiatives would greatly benefit the people and foster long-term growth in the region.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //