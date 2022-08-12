‘Hind-Pak Dosti Mela’ to be held in Amritsar on Aug 14

The 27th Hind-Pak Dosti Mela (India-Pakistan friendship fair) will be held on August 14 in the holy city and is scheduled to be attended by peace activists, veteran journalists, scholars and intellectuals of the country. The activists will organise similar events across the border.

The information was shared by Ramash Yadav, president of Folklore Research Academy, which is organising this fair in collaboration with Hind-Pak Dosti Manch, South Asia Free Media Association (SAFMA) and other like-minded organisations at Punjab Natshala here.

A seminar on Indo-Pak ties will be held during the day time, while a sufi music show will be held in the evening. Sufi singers Yakoob and Anadi Mishra will perform in this event. A tribute will be paid to the 10 lakh people killed during partition riots and a candle light vigil will be organised at midnight at the Attari-Wagah border.

Activists from Pakistan will also gather on the other side of the border to organise candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the partition and promote love and peace between both the countries.