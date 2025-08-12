Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Hisar: Mason killed in roof collapse at agri varsity

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 08:16 am IST

The deceased has been identified as Jagvinder Singh, 50, a mason and a resident of Hisar’s Shikarpur village.

A contractual employee at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCHAU), Hisar, died on Monday after a portion of the terrace of a building on campus collapsed.

The deceased has been identified as Jagvinder Singh, 50, a mason and a resident of Hisar’s Shikarpur village. According to Hisar police, the incident took place around 11 am when the mason was working in the building that houses the directorate of RDS, Seeds Farm. He was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Singh had been recruited through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam limited and had been working in the varsity as a mason for the last few years.

