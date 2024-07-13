Hitmen behind Burger King murder killed in Sonepat encounter

Three gangsters, including two shooters allegedly behind last month’s murder at a Burger King outlet in Delhi, were shot dead near Channauli road in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda in a special joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Haryana Police’s special task force on Friday. Footage of the incident shows the shooters seated behind the victim, who is sitting across the woman, at a long table. (HT)

The gangsters were also involved in a firing incident at a Mahindra showroom in Hisar last month and at Matura Ram eatery in January this year.

The deceased gangsters have been identified as Vicky of Ridhana village in Sonepat, Ashish alias Lalu and Sunny Gujjar, both residents of Hisar district. These gangsters were carrying bounties of ₹2 lakh each. The joint force recovered five pistols from the encounter site.

Sonepat STF in-charge Yogender Dahiya said that they got tip-off about the presence of three gangsters associated with the Himanshu Bahu gang, who were involved in the firing outside Matu Ram eatery in Gohana, firing outside Mahindra showroom in Hisar and demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore from its owner Ram Bhagat Gupta and killing in Sonepat’s Murthal.

Also Read | Burger King shooting: Chilling VIDEO of murder in Delhi as customers run to save lives

“We received information that the gangsters were coming to Channauli road. We spotted a white car and signalled it to stop. However, the occupants of the car started firing at us and in the exchange of fire, the trio sustained injuries. We rushed them to civil hospital, Kharkhauda, where doctors declared them dead,” Dahiya said.

These gangsters also demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore each from two other businessmen in Hisar last month. The traders had protested twice demanding arrest of the assailants. On June 24, three masked men fired shots outside the Mahindra showroom in Hisar and demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore from the owner Ram Bhagat, who is also national vice-president of the INLD.

Also Read | Burger King murder: Hitmen walked in as customers, fired around 30 gunshots

As per police sources, two of them were involved in the Delhi Burger King shooting. In the shooting a woman was also involved. She allegedly honey-trapped a 26-year-old man, Aman Joon, before he was shot dead. Anu, also known as lady don, was part of the trap to lure Aman Joon to the Burger King outlet in Delhi.

These gangsters were sharp shooters of Himanshu Bahu gang, who is associated with Neeraj Bawana gang. These gangsters were running an extortion racket in Haryana and were targeting businessmen, traders, industrialists and builders.