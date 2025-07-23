Hit-&-run: Cyclist, labourer killed in 2 road mishaps in Mohali

Two people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Zirakpur and Block Majri areas on Monday. Officials said they are trying to identify the motorcycle involved and are checking surveillance footage from nearby roads. (HT photo for representation)

In the first incident in Derabassi, Tarlochan Singh, a daily-wage labourer, died after being hit by a speeding car on PR-7 Road near Sushma Society, Zirakpur. His son and daughter both studying in school, said his father was returning home from work on his motorcycle when the accident took place.

“I received a call from the village sarpanch around 8.30 pm, informing me that my father had an accident and was taken to GMCH-32, Chandigarh,” his son told police. When he reached the hospital, he learned that a speeding car bearing registration number JK-08-5395 had hit his father. Tarlochan succumbed to his injuries later on Monday evening.

ASI Labh Singh, investigation officer, said that a case under sections106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324(4) of the BNS has been registered. “Efforts are ongoing to trace the vehicle. We are scanning CCTV from the area to identify the driver and confirm the vehicle’s movement,” he added.

In a separate accident in Block Majri area, Brihaspati Kumar, 18, originally from Bihar, died after being hit by an unknown motorcycle near Kadi Majra turn. He was riding a bicycle when the two-wheeler struck him.

Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors later referred him to Phase-6 civil hospital, and subsequently to GMCH-32, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police have registered a case under section 106 and 281 of the BNS. Officials said they are trying to identify the motorcycle involved and are checking surveillance footage from nearby roads.

Toddler injured in hit-and-run near PGI

A 1.5-year-old girl child was injured in a hit-and-run accident near Gate Number 4 of PGIMER, on July 17. The offending vehicle, a white Toyota Hyryder was reportedly being driven rashly at high speed when it rammed into the victim’s parked car and fled the scene.

Mother of the victim stated in her complaint that she had gone to PGI for a medical checkup of her 5-year-old son. Around 1 pm, while waiting in her car with her daughter, the speeding Toyota Hyryder struck the right driver-side of her vehicle. “The impact was so sudden that I couldn’t react. My car was badly damaged, and my daughter sustained an injury on her forehead,” the mother said.

The driver of the offending vehicle did not stop to help and sped away immediately after the collision.

Following mother’s complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving. Police teams visited the accident site for investigation and have traced the car who hit the complainant’s vehicle. Further investigation regarding the details of the driver is underway.