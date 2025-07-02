Hit-&-run mishaps snuff out 3 lives on tricity roads

Two men lost their lives in separate road accidents reported in Mohali and Derabassi on Monday, after being hit by vehicles driven recklessly. In another fatal accident reported in Derabassi the same evening, a 26-year-old man identified as Tarlochan Singh, resident of Chandiala Village Derabassi, a car mechanic in Panchkula, died after being hit by a tractor near Chandiala village around 8 pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first incident, a 27-year-old security guard identified as Rajvinder Singh died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle near the railway underbridge on Airport Road, Sector 82, close to IISER, around 8 am. According to police, Rajvinder was on his way to duty when a car bearing registration number HR 68 3530 rammed into his two-wheeler. Passersby rushed him to Sohana Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim’s father said Rajvinder left for work around 8 am, as per his routine. “We received a call from his friend informing us that a car had hit him. His friend was present at the spot and took him to the hospital,” he added. Police said the car was being driven recklessly and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and its driver.

The railway underbridge where the incident occurred is known as an accident-prone zone. In March 2025, the same spot claimed the life of an IT worker from Uttarakhand. SHO IT City Insp. Satwinder Singh said, “The flow of traffic at the underbridge is very high, especially during morning hours when vehicles rush, which often results in accidents.”

In another fatal accident reported in Derabassi the same evening, a 26-year-old man identified as Tarlochan Singh, resident of Chandiala Village Derabassi, a car mechanic in Panchkula, died after being hit by a tractor near Chandiala village around 8 pm.

Tarlochan was riding his motorcycle with his uncle, who is a plumber, following on a separate two-wheeler. According to the uncle, a tractor bearing number PB 70 H 2400 approached at high speed and suddenly applied brakes. Tarlochan, who was ahead, crashed into the tractor and fell. The uncle rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The complainant told police that the tractor driver, who also lives in the same village, was driving recklessly at the time of the incident. Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324(4) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Home guard volunteer dies in road accident on Kalka-Zirakpur highway

Panchkula: A 55-year-old home guard volunteer(HGV), Sarvesh Kumar, died in a road accident Monday night while crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway. The incident, which occurred around 9:30 pm, took place as he was en route to his duty at the Sector-19 police post, according to SHO Sukhbir Singh of Sector-20 police station.

Sarvesh Kumar, originally from Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, resided with his family and two sons in village Moginand, Panchkula. One of his sons works in Sector-19.

Police reported that the deceased had traveled from his home to the highway by auto-rickshaw. While he was crossing the highway on foot, a speeding motorcyclist struck him, resulting in severe injuries that led to his death. The motorcyclist also sustained injuries in the accident and was rushed to GMCH-32. The motorcycle has been seized, and an FIR under relevant sections has been registered against the accused two-wheeler rider, who is from Punjab.