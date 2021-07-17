Hoardings greeting Navjot Sidhu as PPCC chief spring up in Amritsar

Even as the party high command was yet to make any announcement over Amritsar (East) MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu’s new role, hoardings projecting the former minister as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president surfaced in Amritsar on Friday, with his supporters even celebrating his “appointment” in the city.

The hoardings read “Many many thanks to the Congress high command for appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu”. The legislator’s supporters, including Congress councillors, had made all arrangements for celebrations anticipating that the MLA will be declared Punjab Congress chief soon.

A high drama was witnessed at Sidhu’s residence on the outskirts of the city, where his supporters gathered and started celebrating on the beats of ‘dhol’. They even offered ‘ladoos’ to each other. A photo clicked on the house premises also surfaced in which people were seen offering sweets to Sidhu’s personal assistant (PA) Jasmeet Singh Sodhi.

The celebrations, however, were stopped after some time.

Sidhu’s controversial aide Sourabh Madan Mithu sent the media an invitation to cover the celebrations but later he clarified that the plan had been cancelled. Also, messages were sent to the supporters to gather at Golden Gate, entrance to the holy city on National highway (NH)-1, at 1pm on Saturday to welcome the former minister.

Shalinderjit Singh Shelly, Congress councillor from ward number 46, said, “We are waiting for official announcement from the party high command, which would be made anytime. We will plan the celebrations and welcome of Mr Sidhu accordingly”.

MLA’s posters found torn in Ludhiana

Hoardings and posters of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu put up by one of his supporters in the Dugri area of Ludhiana were found torn on Friday morning.

Posters with “Punjab di hungar, Sidhu is var” written on them were installed on Thursday by Jasraj Grewal, owner of a public relations (PR) company.

Earlier, posters of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh were installed in different locations of the city.

Claiming that he doesn’t support any party, Grewal said the posters were torn on the directions of the rival group. “I have no political affiliation, but I support Sidhu and want to see him as the next CM of the state,” he said.

Dugri station house officer Surinder Chopra said: “It seems the outdoor advertising contractor of the MC has damaged illegal posters installed in different parts of the city. A complaint has been received and we are inquiring.”

(With inputs from Ludhiana)