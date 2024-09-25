Hockey National Meet: 20-L grant announced for Hockey Chandigarh

Hockey Chandigarh, which is hosting a national meet under Hockey India for the first time, received a shot in the arm as UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria announced a grant of ₹20 lakh for the state unit after inaugurating the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship being held at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium in Chandigarh. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, flanked by Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra (left) and Sanjay Tandon, chairman of UT Sports Committee, inaugurates 14th Hockey India sub-junior men’s national championship on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Kataria was the chief guest on the second day of the national meet. Approximately 650 to 700 players and officials from 28 state teams are participating in this competition. Present on the occasion, Hockey Chandigarh chief Karan Gilhotra said the state unit will leave no stone unturned to make the event successful and also thanked the local administration for the support.

Chandigarh Hockey rout AP to log 2nd successive win

Meanwhile, riding high on Gurjeet Singh’s twin strike, Chandigarh Hockey recorded a 5-0 win over Arunachal Pradesh in a match. This was Chandigarh team’s second successive win in the tournament. Gurjeet scored both the goals in the first quarter, Prince Singh extended the lead to 3-0 by scoring a goal in the second quarter while Misbah Khan and Prabhjot Saini made it 5-0 by scoring in the third quarter for the hosts.

In other matches, Punjab defeated Bihar 12-0 while Maharashtra got the better of Hockey Jammu and Kashmir 10-0.

Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Utkarsh scored two goals each for Punjab against Bihar.

Meanwhile, Aditya Valmiki scored a hat-trick, while Laxman and Deepak Shukla scored two goals each for Maharashtra against Jammu and Kashmir. Hockey Karnataka defeated Manipur Hockey by 4-2. Sameer scored two goals for Karnataka. The match between Goa and Gujarat ended in a draw.

Later, Kataria remembered former hockey players like Baljit Singh, Deepak Thakur, Rajpal Singh, Inderpal Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Sanjay, and others who fine-tuned their skills with the support of Chandigarh Hockey. The event was attended by UT adviser Rajeev Verma, sports secretary Hari Kalikat, sports committee chairman Sanjay Tandon and sports director Saurabh Arora.