Hoshiarpur: Gang involved in looting commuters busted, 3 held

Published on Oct 06, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Hoshiarpur police claimed to have arrested three members of a gang involved in looting commuters who were active in Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala. Police have recovered 1.5 kg of narcotics from them

Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh said the gang involved in looting commuters was active for the last few days. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

The Hoshiarpur police claimed to have arrested three members of a gang involved in looting commuters who were active in Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala districts. Police have recovered 1.5 kg of narcotics, five two-wheelers and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh said the gang was active for the last few days. “A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under the SP, investigation, Manpreet Singh Dhillon, to trace the gang. On October 4, a sub-inspector was sent to the remote area where the gang was active. Three of the gang members were nabbed when they tried to rob her. The accused have been identified as Chandeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, and Hardeep Singh, alias Deepu,” the SSP said.

Police have recovered 1.5 kg of narcotics from their possession and they have confessed that three more members were involved in the crime who are identified as Manjinder Singh, Gurbaksh Singh and Paramjit Singh. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Police Station Garhshankar, the SSP added.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
