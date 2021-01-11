IND USA
Ravibir Singh Grewal, the new president of Chandigarh Golf Club. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Hosting Asian tour next target for Chandigarh Golf Club, says new president

The CGC general house formally ratified the unanimous election of Grewal and 11-member governing council for its one-year tenure
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:18 AM IST

The Chandigarh Golf Club ( CGC) has set its sight on hosting the Asian tour event as part of its ambitious plans to put the city on the international golf circuit.

“We reached the pinnacle of Indian domestic professional golf by hosting a 1.5-crore prize money tournament, the highest so far. Our next target is to bring Asian tour event to Chandigarh. If we are able to pull it off, it will be a big boost for golf in the region,” said Ravibir Singh Grewal, 55, the club’s new president.

On Sunday, the CGC general house formally ratified the unanimous election of Grewal and 11-member governing council for its one-year tenure.

This is Grewal’ s second term at the helm of the region’s premier golf center. He had also served as the acting president in 2016-17 after the demise of the then incumbent president, IPS Mann. An avid golfer and an alumnus of Doon School, Grewal comes from an illustrious family - he is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Justice Gurnam Singh.

After the lockdown, when professional golf circuit was resumed in the country in the first week of November, Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) hosted two events — 40-lakh TATA Steel PGTI Players Championships and 1.5-crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Tournament — of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

In fact, CGC was the only club in the country to host two professional prize money tournaments in the 2020 season.

‘Brought back professional golf to CGC’

During his previous tenure as president in 2017-18, Grewal,55, was credited for bringing back professional golf tournaments to CGC after a gap of four years . That included the 1-crore Take Open Golf Championship in 2017.

“Organising big-ticket professional tournaments has always been our priority. We will definitely look forward to achieving the milestone of hosting the Asian tour in Chandigarh,” said Grewal told Hindustan Times, adding “Development of junior golf and welfare of caddies will also be major priorities of our team.”

The minimum prize money required for the Asian tour event is $300,000 ( 2.2 crore) and in addition to that, the host has to pitch in another $150,000 ( 1.1 crore) for meeting other expenses.

Professional golf organsiers endorse Grewal’s ‘mission statement’. “As far as golfing facilities and standard of the course are concerned, Chandigarh Golf Course meets the mark for hosting the event. Moreover, Chandigarh as a city easily meets the hospitality and logistics requirements. The only challenge is sponsorship for the event,” said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.

No election this year

Since the annual elections of CGC, due in April last, couldn’t be held due to Covid-19 pandemic, the term of incumbent executive committee led by president Bobby Sandhu got extended till January this year. It was unanimously decided to elect the new president and the committee without voting. voting for the president’s post as well as for the 11-member executive committee.

The other members are Arvind Bajaj, Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (Lalli), Dr Jaspreet Batth, Brig Balwinder Singh SM (retd), Dr GS Kochhar, Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, Zorawar Singh, Sanjeev Verma (DOC), Amarbir Singh Lehal (Sandy), Kanwarvir Singh Sibia (Biru) and Col SS Gill (Sardul).

