Hours after Tarn Taran attack, security beefed up outside police stations across Ludhiana

Published on Dec 11, 2022 01:12 AM IST

Within hours after the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on Saturday, security was beefed up outside police stations and posts on main roads in Ludhiana

A bunker being constructed outside the Ladhowal police station on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Within hours after the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran on Saturday, security was beefed up outside police stations and posts on main roads in the city.

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu convened a meeting with all senior officers after the attack and also asked them to increase security at public places, including bus stands and the railway stations.

As per sources, there was already an intelligence input that terrorists could attack police stations on main roads.

Nets have already been installed outside police establishments on main roads and construction of bunkers has also been started outside Ladhowal, Salem Tabri and Sahnewal police stations on National Highway-44; Basti Jodhewal police station on Ludhiana-Delhi Road; Dehlon police station on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road; Division Number 5 police station near Jagraon Bridge and Ishwar Nagar and Katani Kalan police posts on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

Personnel equipped with automatic rifles will be present at police stations for 24 hours and light machine gun (LMG) mounted vehicles have been pressed into action at major points in the city. Other police stations have been asked to make bunkers outside their premises.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

