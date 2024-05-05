 HP govt has failed to show its report card: Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi - Hindustan Times
HP govt has failed to show its report card: Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 05, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Senior BJP leader and minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi addressing a press conference in Shimla on Sunday

Senior BJP leader and minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi, while addressing a press conference in Shimla on Sunday, said Congress government will be known for its mismanagement, as in its 16 months tenure, this government has taken a loan of 25,000 crore and has broken all previous records in taking loans.

The senior BJP leader said the BJP has gone among the public with its Lok Sabha report card, but the Congress government has not been able to show the report card of its last 16 months. (HT Photo)
The senior BJP leader said the BJP has gone among the public with its Lok Sabha report card, but the Congress government has not been able to show the report card of its last 16 months.

“The government running in Himachal Pradesh is not a government of happiness but a government of sorrow”, said Lekhi, adding the Congress government is working in a spirit of revenge where the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ran many public welfare schemes in the state and efforts are being made to stop those schemes.

The senior BJP leader said the BJP has gone among the public with its Lok Sabha report card, but the Congress government has not been able to show the report card of its last 16 months.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India to new heights of development in the last 10 years. This change is visible in all sectors, be it railways, highways, healthcare, education etc. This reflects Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’,” the Union minister said.

She said from 2004 to 2014 when UPA was in power at the Centre and from 2014 to 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in power at the Centre, India has clearly seen its two eras, one era which can be seen as the era of destruction and the other can be seen as “amritkaal”.

”Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world and maintained its sustained and fast pace in 2023 after two years of strong economic growth in 2021 and 2022. By 2030, India will become the world’s third largest economy and Asia’s second largest economy with a GDP of $7.3 trillion, surpassing Japan,” Lekhi added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HP govt has failed to show its report card: Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi
