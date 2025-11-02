HP panchayat-level panels to lead fight against drugs

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that drug prevention committees would be formed at the panchayat level across the state against the menace of chitta (heroin). Presiding over a meeting, he said the state government would take up a comprehensive and multi-level campaign against “chitta” over the next three months. The drive would begin from November 15. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

He said that taking the fight against drugs to ground level, a notification regarding setting up of the drug prevention committees at the panchayat level has been issued. Such committees would play a pivotal role in drug prevention and curbing the illegal drug trade uptill the panchayat level.

Sukhu said, “The committee will comprise seven members, including the chairperson, and will hold regular monthly meetings, preparing detailed reports on chitta and related activities in the area and sharing them with law enforcement agencies. These committees will organise various awareness programmes in schools and other public places on drug prevention and its adverse effects and submit their reports and coordinate with the respective deputy commissioners in the district.”

The campaign will be launched by the chief minister on November 15 in Shimla with an anti-chitta rally from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan. MLAs, students and people from all sections of society will participate in this rally. During the three-month campaign, comprehensive strategy to combat chitta followed by strict actions against drug mafia will be taken till grass root level.

The government representatives, police, various departments, volunteers, students and others would work unitedly at various levels to make this campaign a success. A special focus would be placed on drug prevention awareness.

Anti-chitta rallies will be held at the district, sub-division and other levels. A special cell will be formed within the police department to eradicate chitta from the state. The CM stated that the police have identified the panchayats in the state which are most affected by chitta and special attention would be given to these panchayats. Anti-chitta volunteers will be trained in colleges.