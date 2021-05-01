HP records 2,358 cases, 10 deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 2,358 new cases on Friday, pushing the state’s Covid count to 99,287 while the death toll mounted to 1,484 after 37 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 594 were reported in Kangra, 442 in Mandi, 220 in Hamirpur, 195 in Solan, 186 in Shimla, 183 in Una, 179 in Bilaspur, 139 in Sirmaur, 121 in Chamba, 42 in Kullu, 35 in Kinnaur and 22 in Lahaul-Spiti.

Ten fatalities were reported in Kangra alone followed by seven in Sirmaur, five in Shimla, four each in Hamirpur and Una, three in Mandi, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur and Solan.

Active cases in the state touched 18,425 while recoveries reached 79,310 after 1,730 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with its tally reaching 17,785, followed by Shimla where 14,767 people have been infected so far and Mandi with 14,359 cases.

Solan’s caseload climbed to 12,891, while Sirmaur has 7,000 cases, Una 6,794 cases, Hamirpur 6,442 , Kullu 5,849, Bilaspur 5,410 , Chamba, 4,364, Lahaul-Spiti 1,879 and Kinnaur 1,747.

DGP home quarantined

Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu isolated himself on Friday after he came in contact with somebody who has tested positive for the virus. State vigilance and anti-corruption bureau additional director general of police Anurag Garg has been given the charge of DGP. All urgent and administrative decisions requiring decision at DGP level will be handled by ADGP Anurag Garg till resumption of duty by Sanjay Kundu, states a notification issued by the governor’s office.