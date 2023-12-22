HPMC slashes its commission by 6% for fruit growers: Negi in Himachal assembly

Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said in the assembly on the third day of the winter session that the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has reduced its commission from 15% to 9%. Minister Jagat Singh Negi (HT File)

The minister said that the move is to ensure that the fruit growers in the state get products and equipment at cheaper prices. The decision was taken in a meeting of the HPMC board of directors held on Wednesday. Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, he said that the corporation would now purchase equipment directly from manufacturers.

Negi said that from 2018 to 2022, HPMC and Himachal Milk Federation had purchased fruits worth more than ₹240 crore from fruit growers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). Out of this, ₹183.81 crore had already been paid to the growers, he said.

“” Payment was made in cash as well as by providing equipment, insecticides and fungicides. Dues of ₹28.73 crore were pending,” the minister added.

Out of this, HPMC has dues of ₹15.87 crore and HIMFED has to pay ₹12.86 crore.

Will ensure enough funds for education, health: Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government would ensure enough funds for education and health. While answering supplementary questions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vinod Kumar and Congress MLA Chandrashekhar during the question hour, Sukhu said “Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas” were under construction in Dharampur, Kutlahar and Nachan assembly constituencies and would be completed soon. The chief minister added that would hold a meeting with education department officials regarding the management of these schools soon.

While answering a question by Kumar, education minister Rohit Thakur said that 15 locations were selected for these schools under the previous state government. He said that ₹70 crore had been spent on the construction of the schools in Dharampur, Kutlahar and Nachan, and approximately ₹70 crore additional funds were required.

Jal Shakti Dept division in every assembly constituency: Agnihotri

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government has formulated to a policy to open a division of the Jal Shakti Department in each assembly constituency of the state.

While answering supplementary questions of leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and BJP MLAs Pawan Kajal and Randhir Sharma, Agnihotri said that divisional offices of the department will also be opened in Shri Naina Devi and Kangra assembly constituencies.