HPSC row: Protesters dispersed with water cannons during march, Cong leaders detained

Congress leaders were detained on Tuesday after police used water cannons to disperse protesters marching towards the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) office in Sector 4, organised in support of candidates staging a prolonged sit-in at the Sector 5 Parade Ground. Panchkula, India Feb.17 2026 Police fired water cannon on Congress leaders and workers who were going to surround HPSE office. At Panchkula 17 Feb. 2026 . (Sant Arora)

Senior party leaders, including Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, joined the agitation, terming the candidates’ demands legitimate and accusing the state government of jeopardising the future of Haryana’s youth.

The protesters assembled peacefully in the morning and later attempted to march towards the HPSC office. Anticipating unrest, police deployed heavy security, erected three layers of barricades and stationed water cannon vehicles at the site. As demonstrators tried to breach the barricades, police used water cannons to push them back. Tension escalated after some Congress leaders crossed the barricades, following which Hooda, Chaudhary and several others were detained and taken away in buses as security was tightened around the commission’s office.

Before being detained, Hooda demanded the immediate removal of the HPSC chairman, appointment of a Haryana native to the post and dissolution of the commission. He also sought a fair probe into alleged recruitment irregularities, scrapping of the 35% minimum marks criterion and re-advertisement of all vacant posts.

Chaudhary alleged that while the HPSC was declaring Haryana’s youth unfit, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had failed to safeguard their interests. Congress leaders said the agitation would continue until the candidates’ demands are met.

The protesting candidates have sought abolition of the 35% minimum marks criterion and at least 20% weightage for Haryana general knowledge in HPSC examinations. They have also demanded the release of an annual recruitment calendar, a monthly allowance of ₹9,000 for CET-qualified candidates, creation of a special legal cell to address recruitment disputes, and re-advertisement and filling of vacant posts.

