HRTC to purchase about 700 buses to strengthen transport system: Himachal deputy CM

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is going to purchase about 700 buses to strengthen the transport services in the state.

The decision in this regard was taken during the 159th meeting of the HRTC board of directors held on Saturday.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who holds the transport portfolio, addressing the media after meeting, said, “It has been decided that more than 700 new buses, including nearly 350 electric ones, will be introduced. 297 electric buses and 250 type-1A diesel buses have been approved and 24 super luxury AC diesel buses will be added to the fleet. He said the re-tendering process for 100 Tempo travellers has been initiated. Four quick response vehicles will be deployed for emergency management”.

“We have taken crucial steps today to strengthen the transport network in Himachal Pradesh. The introduction of new buses will ensure better service delivery,” he said adding that HRTC reported a ₹70 crore increase in revenue, attributed to efficient operations.

Agnihotri accuses Jai Ram govt of financial mismanagement

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri accused the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP of financial mismanagement and not paying ₹7 crore to HRTC.

“The BJP government spent ₹10 crore on rallies, leaving ₹7 crore unpaid, contributing to HRTC’s debt,” he added.

Agnihotri, while responding to Jai Ram Thakur’s demand for his resignation, said, “During Jai Ram’s tenure as CM, the government could only pay three months’ salary to HRTC employees. Today, salaries and pensions are being disbursed on time, which seems to trouble the opposition.”

Agnihotri criticised the central government for overlooking Himachal Pradesh’s financial needs. “Bihar was allocated three new airports in the Union Budget, yet Himachal, which lacks a major airport, was ignored,” he added.

Agnihotri has Jai Ram phobia: BJP leader Chaudhary

Senior BJP leader and MLA Sukhram Chaudhary said, “It seems that deputy CM is having Jai Ram phobia. He talked less about his department but more about Jai Ram.”

He added, “The drivers and conductors of HRTC have opened a front against the state government but Mukesh Agnihotri is silent on it, he should have addressed these important issue too.”

“Due to mismanagement in the state, HRTC drivers and conductors are not being paid night allowance, dearness allowance and arrears of new pay scale, for this these employees have protested earlier also,” said Sukhram.