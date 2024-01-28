Hry has 1.97 cr eligible voters including 92 lakh women

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Saturday said, following a special summary revision, the state has now about 1.97 crore eligible voters including about 92.50 lakh women. A special summary revision is conducted by the election commission to enrol unenrolled eligible voters. (HT Photo/ Representational)

A special summary revision is conducted by the election commission to enrol unenrolled eligible voters.

Agarwal said the number of voters aged 18 to 19 years reached about 3.43 lakh, the highest in the special summary revisions till date. Besides, there are about 38.75 lakh voters in the 20 to 29 years age group. There are now 883 female voters for every 1,000 male voters, Agarwal added.

As per the preliminary publication of voter lists of all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana done on October 27, 2023, the total number of voters stood at about 1.96 crore including about 91.74 lakh women.

The CEO said during the special summary revision, about 5.25 lakh voters were added and about 4.25 lakh deceased and permanently transferred voters were removed from the voters’ list. The final publication of the voter lists, including photographs, was completed at all polling stations on January 22. Agarwal urged all registered voters to carefully review the photo voter lists published on January 22 for verifying their names, photos, and other details.