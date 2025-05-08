Menu Explore
Human right panel seeks status report of integrated complexes by Aug 20

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 08, 2025 10:59 PM IST

Human rights panel chairperson Justice Lalit Batra said that the women and child development department on April 28, had filed a similar report pertaining to the status of integrated complexes in Haryana.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed Gurugram deputy commissioner, director of women and child development department and chief engineer of Haryana public works development (B&R) to appear before the panel on August 20 along with their respective progress report of integrated complex (observation home, special home and place of safety and children’s home) in the state.

"The women and child development department informed us that a total amount of ₹3,434.76 lakh has been released to PWD (B&R) department for the construction work of integrated complex at Beed village in Hisar and 85% work has been completed." (HT File)




“The women and child development department informed us that a total amount of 3,434.76 lakh has been released to PWD (B&R) department for the construction work of integrated complex at Beed village in Hisar and 85% work has been completed. Similarly, 3,095.11 lakh has been released to the PWD department and 75% of construction work of the integrated complex at Jaji in Sonepat has been completed and remaining work will be completed within four months,” Batra added.

The panel chief said that the administrative approval of 59.31 crore was issued on August 27 last year for the construction of integral complex at village Sadopur in Ambala, adding that a financial sanction of 13.47 crore was issued on February 21 this year and the Gurugram administration has not found land feasible for the construction of integrated complex at village Kadarpur.

However, Justice Batra observed that it is strange that more than seven years have elapsed but the land for the construction of an integrated complex in Gurugram is yet to be identified.

“How many years are required for the departments concerned to identify the land for the said purpose. In view of this, the Gurugram DC is directed to take necessary steps for identification of suitable land for the construction of integrated complex in Gurugram,” the Justice Batra said in the order.

