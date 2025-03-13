I am not SAD’s rep... Panth is supreme, says Giani Gargaj

Jalandhar : Acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Wednesday said he does not represent the Akali Dal but is committed to serving the entire Sikh Panth (community). Acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Wednesday said he does not represent the Akali Dal but is committed to serving the entire Sikh Panth.

His remarks came amid ongoing controversy over the recent removal of jathedars of Akal Takht and Kesgarh Sahib by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the disputes surrounding the “hukamnama” issued by the Akal Takht against former SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders.

Giani Gargaj, who assumed the charge of the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib and acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Monday, emphasised the importance of the Sikh Panth and the supremacy of the Akal Takht, stating that if the community feels his leadership is lacking, they have the right to remove him.

Responding to a media query after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on Wednesday, Giani Gargaj said: “I am not a representative of Akali Dal... I am here to represent the whole Sikh Panth.”

He, however, refused to comment on the ongoing controversy in the Sikh and Panthic politics over the “hukamnama” (edict) issued by the Akal Takht on December 2 last year and removal of jathedars of Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib and Kesgarh Sahib.

Giani Gargaj added that his main focus would be to take Sikh preachings in villages across the state to bring back prosperity in Punjab.

SGPC muzzling pro-Panthic voices: Giani Harpreet

In contrast, Giani Harpreet Singh, the former jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, criticised the SGPC’s handling of these events.

Addressing a gathering organised by the rebel group of the Akali Dal at Nakodar, Giani Harpreet, who was removed as the jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib on February 10, expressed concerns that the SGPC was suppressing pro-Panthic voices.

“I have apprehensions that all this has been happening to make certain amendments in the hukamnama issued by the Akal Takht on December 2. The SGPC is hell bent upon muzzling the pro-Panthic voices, who are raising serious issues concerning the whole Sikh community,” he said.

He added that even senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who expressed concern over the removal of Giani Raghbir Singh as the Akal Takht jathedar, was not spared.

“They labelled us as BJP protege but on the other hand, the Akali Dal is making all efforts to have a poll alliance of with the saffron party,” he said.

Adding to the controversy, claims have surfaced that the traditional religious rituals and tenets were not followed during Giani Gargaj’s appointment ceremony at Takht Kesgarh Sahib. This led to unrest among certain Sikh groups. The SGPC defended the brief and discreet installation ceremony, explaining that it was held in response to the tense situation in order to prevent potential conflicts.

Giani Raghbir Singh, who had been removed as the jathedar of the Akal Takht, on Tuesday alleged that Sikh ‘maryada’ was flouted during the installation of Giani Gargaj as the jathedar and the appointment was made in a “secretive manner”.

The installation ceremony was held in the early hours of Monday instead of the scheduled timing of 10am, apparently in the wake of threats by various nihang bodies to scuttle the event.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Tuesday said a “misleading propaganda” was being made about the appointment of the newly appointed jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib and officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht. He said in view of the current Panthic situation, the appointment of the jathedar was held in a brief manner to avoid any conflict between the community members. He said the SGPC respects Sikh organisations and does not want any conflict to arise among Sikhs.