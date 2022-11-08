Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IARI trying higher yield in short-duration rice varieties to stop stubble burning

IARI trying higher yield in short-duration rice varieties to stop stubble burning

Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:16 AM IST

Stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and other parts significantly contributes to air pollution in north India during winters.
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: To prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Monday said it is trying a breeding programme to get higher yield in the short-duration rice varieties to help farmers easily shift from the long-duration PUSA-44 variety.

Speaking to PTI, IARI director AK Singh said stubble burning in Punjab is because long-duration paddy varieties, especially PUSA-44, are grown in the state, which matures in 155 days, offering less time for crop residue management.

While IARI’s short-duration varieties -- PR126, Pusa Basmati-1509, Pusa Basmati-1692 -- that matures in 120 days are released in Punjab, it has been taken up in only 5-6 lakh hectares out of the total paddy area of 31 lakh hectares in the state.

“It is because PUSA-44 variety gives a yield of 8 tonnes per hectare. If duration is reduced by a month, yield loss is one tonne per hectare, meaning a loss of about 20,000 per hectares to farmers as against a long-duration variety,” he said.

Singh said the farmers’ perception of incurring loss from growing a short-duration variety does not hold true when the economics of growing these varieties are evaluated by taking into account various inputs and operations.

Growing a short-duration variety not only gives the farmers 25 days time to manage the stubble but also save irrigation water and input cost, he added.

Short-duration paddy varieties are ready for harvesting in mid-September or October-end, providing one month window to prepare the fields for wheat sowing. Whereas the long-duration paddy varieties are harvested in October-end or first week of November.

