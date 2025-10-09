IGP Kumar’s wife seeks FIR against Haryana DGP, Rohtak SP on abetment charges

A day after Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound in a reported suicide case, his IAS wife Amneet P Kumar on Wednesday filed a police complaint against state’s DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, accusing them of caste-based discrimination and abetment to suicide. IGP Y Puran Kumar’s wife Amneet P Kumar at the mortuary of GMSH-16 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In a written complaint to the SHO of Police Station 11, Chandigarh, she sought the registration of an FIR against the two officers under BNS Section 108 (abetment to suicide) and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In her detailed complaint, Amneet claimed that her husband had been subjected to caste-based discrimination and had repeatedly complained about the same. She alleged that a “conspiracy was being hatched on the directions of DGP Haryana Shatrujeet Singh Kapur” to falsely implicate him in a complaint by fabricating evidence.

The IGP was found dead with gunshot wound at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh, leaving behind a purported suicide note. “We have registered the complaint and FIR has not been registered as of now,” SHO Sector-11 Jaiveer Rana said.

While Haryana DGP did not respond to Hindustan Times’ calls and text messages, Rohtak SP Bijarniya remained inaccessible for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Amneet stated that her husband had repeatedly informed her about caste-based harassment he faced and that the issue had been referred to in his eight-page suicide note, which has been seized by police.

She stated that her husband was an officer of “unimpeachable integrity and extraordinary public spirit.” While she noted that official narratives suggest suicide, she said her husband’s death was the result of “years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution inflicted upon him by senior officials including DGP Haryana Shatrujeet Singh Kapur.”

“Subsequently, most cruelly, just before his death, on the directions of DGP Haryana Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, a false FIR was registered at Police Station Urban Estate Rohtak dated October 6, 2025, against a staff member of my husband—Sushil—and under the well-planned conspiracy, my husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating the evidence against him, which led him to take this extreme step.”

She stated that her husband had contacted the DGP before his death, but “the DGP had hushed up the conversation.” She further alleged that her husband had also called SP Rohtak, “but he intentionally did not answer his call.”

“My husband repeatedly invoked the protection of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after being subjected to caste-based slurs, exclusion from places of worship on police premises, caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, and public humiliation and atrocities by senior officers.”

She added that continuous acts of harassment, humiliation, and defamation constitute abetment, and that “administrative persecution can drive a person to suicide.”

Amneet also mentioned that upon returning from an official trip to Japan, she found another copy of the suicide note in her husband’s laptop bag, with the same document also saved on the laptop, which she has now handed over to the police.

The official press statement of Chandigarh police stated, some CCTV cameras were analysed by the team.

Request was moved to director health services Chandigarh for constitution of a medical board with a forensic expert for post mortem.

The statement further said, additional rooms in the residence which were inaccessible yesterday and were sealed by the team, were visited by a team from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, 36 Chandigarh, where another copy for the will and final note were recovered. Some electronic devices were also seized from the residence. A complaint has been received by SHO PS 11, from Amneet P Kumar in the matter. Further investigation is underway, the statement said.

Officials said that on Tuesday, it was the officer’s wife who first alerted the family after repeated calls to her husband went unanswered. Following the alert, Puran Kumar’s minor daughter reached the basement and found her father dead.

‘Final note’ names 10 IPS, 4 IAS officers

IPS Puran Kumar left behind a “Final Note,” naming 13 senior officers — including 10 IPS and 4 IAS officers, some retired — and alleging prolonged caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, and humiliation within the Haryana Police since August 2020. “The IPS officers and IAS officers mentioned are responsible for compelling, abetting and forcing me to take this extreme step.

Specifically, Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP Haryana continues to harass me by instigating Narendra Bijariya, SP Rohtak to malign my name and reputation, the note said.

The note is titled “Continued blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities by concerned senior officers of Haryana, since August 2020 which is now unbearable.”

The officer has alleged that the bias and humiliation began during the tenure of a former DGP Haryana, 4-5 years back, and “continues till date”.

He accused senior officials of creating a hostile environment, using procedural mechanisms to harass him.

The officer wrote that a former additional chief secretary did not sanction his earned leave on time, due to which he “could not even visit [his] father for the last time before his death.”