IIT-Mandi develops tech to overcome spectrum shortages
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, claim to have developed cooperative spectrum sensors that will provide state-of-the-art solutions in telecommunication technology and enhance the reusability of radio-frequency spectrum to meet the growing demands of data communication in the future 5G and 6G wireless communication applications.
Radio-frequency waves or “spectrum”, as these are known in the telecommunication field, are a low energy radiation used in wireless communication. The wireless radiofrequency spectrum is a limited resource and is allocated by governments to telecom companies through a licensing process. The rapid growth in wireless communication technology in recent years and the projected exponential increase due to mass adoption of technology such as fifth-generation new-radio (5G-NR) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to result in a massive demand for spectrum bands.
Pointing out the need for research in the area of spectrum optimisation, Rahul Shrestha, assistant professor, IIT-Mandi, said, “Given the fixed-spectrum allocation policy by many governments around the world, including ours, it becomes important to use the available spectrum intelligently. Cognitive Radio Technology is considered one of the best ways to optimise spectrum use.”
Not all parts of the spectrum band licensed to a telecom company (called primary user or PU) are used all the time. The idea of Cognitive Radio Technology is that a wireless device such as a cell phone, used by the secondary user (SU), can be fitted with a special sensor that can detect such “spectrum holes” (spectrum parts that are not used by the PU) and use them when the main channel is unavailable or crowded. This forms the basis of a dynamic spectrum access policy that can overcome shortages of available spectrum at a given time. The spectrum-hole detecting sensor that is built into the SU’s device is called a Stand-Alone Spectrum Sensor (SSSR).
Elaborating on the relevance of the research, Shrestha, said, “The SSSR’s detection capability is often less than satisfactory due to problems such as hidden-node and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)-wall problems. This leads to unreliability of performance when the SSSR is used in real-time.”
In addition, this will enable massive deployment of IoT-based networks where numerous connected devices can use spectrum holes for break-less communication. The specific uses of cooperative spectrum-sensing technology in India cannot be understated and will help in establishing broadband services in remote and rural parts of the country.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics