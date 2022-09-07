IIT-Mandi researchers find link between fatty liver disease, Type-2 diabetes
The findings offer new diagnostic and therapeutic tools to control or even reverse fatty-liver-induced diabetes
The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, found a biochemical relationship between fatty liver disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).
This understanding enables newer techniques to diagnose the risk of diabetes among people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The findings also had the potential to offer new therapeutic pathways to control or even reverse fatty liver-induced diabetes.
The findings of the research have been published in the Journal of diabetes.
The paper has been jointly authored by Prosenjit Mondal, associate professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, research scholars Surbhi Dogra, Priya Rawat, P Vineeth Daniel from IIT Mandi, Partha Chakrabarti from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, Debajyoti Das, Sujay K. Maity, Avishek Paul along with Dr Kausik Das, and Dr Souveek Mitra from IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.
Explaining the significance of the research, Mondal, said: “NAFLD is an independent predictor of insulin resistance and T2DM.
However, how NAFLD affects the insulin-releasing pancreatic β-cell function was not fully understood.
“We aimed at finding the relationship between β-cells failure and the accumulation of liver fat produced from carbohydrates in a process called de novo lipogenesis.” He said.
The multi-institutional research team analysed blood samples extracted from fat-fed mice and human NAFLD patients. Both samples had high amounts of a calcium-binding protein termed S100A6, which is released by the fatty liver and serves as a communication link between the liver and the pancreas.
Protein S100A6 adversely affects the insulin secretion ability of the β-cells, thereby resulting in or exacerbating existing T2DM. At a biochemical level, S100A6 was found to inhibit insulin secretion by activating the Receptor for Advanced Glycation End product (RAGE) on pancreatic beta-cells, said Mondal.
Elaborating on the critical work, Surbhi Dogra, said that another important observation from our research was that “the depletion of S100A6 improves insulin secretion and the regulation of blood glucose in mice.”
This study is important on many counts, she said, adding that at a scientific level, it presents the molecular and cellular events associated with S100A6 secretion in fatty liver, and its adverse impact on β-cell insulin release.
From a practical, diagnostic angle, it shows that elevated levels of S100A6 in the blood may serve as a biomarker to identify risks of T2DM among NAFLD patients, said Dogra.
Mondal said the research was important for India because the prevalence of NAFLD was rapidly increasing in the country and recent surveys show that 40% of Indian adults suffer from it.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics