Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IIT-Mandi researchers find link between fatty liver disease, Type-2 diabetes

IIT-Mandi researchers find link between fatty liver disease, Type-2 diabetes

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:26 PM IST

The findings offer new diagnostic and therapeutic tools to control or even reverse fatty-liver-induced diabetes

For representational purposes only.
For representational purposes only.
ByHT Correspondent

The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, found a biochemical relationship between fatty liver disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

This understanding enables newer techniques to diagnose the risk of diabetes among people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The findings also had the potential to offer new therapeutic pathways to control or even reverse fatty liver-induced diabetes.

The findings of the research have been published in the Journal of diabetes.

The paper has been jointly authored by Prosenjit Mondal, associate professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, research scholars Surbhi Dogra, Priya Rawat, P Vineeth Daniel from IIT Mandi, Partha Chakrabarti from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, Debajyoti Das, Sujay K. Maity, Avishek Paul along with Dr Kausik Das, and Dr Souveek Mitra from IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.

Explaining the significance of the research, Mondal, said: “NAFLD is an independent predictor of insulin resistance and T2DM.

However, how NAFLD affects the insulin-releasing pancreatic β-cell function was not fully understood.

“We aimed at finding the relationship between β-cells failure and the accumulation of liver fat produced from carbohydrates in a process called de novo lipogenesis.” He said.

The multi-institutional research team analysed blood samples extracted from fat-fed mice and human NAFLD patients. Both samples had high amounts of a calcium-binding protein termed S100A6, which is released by the fatty liver and serves as a communication link between the liver and the pancreas.

Protein S100A6 adversely affects the insulin secretion ability of the β-cells, thereby resulting in or exacerbating existing T2DM. At a biochemical level, S100A6 was found to inhibit insulin secretion by activating the Receptor for Advanced Glycation End product (RAGE) on pancreatic beta-cells, said Mondal.

Elaborating on the critical work, Surbhi Dogra, said that another important observation from our research was that “the depletion of S100A6 improves insulin secretion and the regulation of blood glucose in mice.”

This study is important on many counts, she said, adding that at a scientific level, it presents the molecular and cellular events associated with S100A6 secretion in fatty liver, and its adverse impact on β-cell insulin release.

From a practical, diagnostic angle, it shows that elevated levels of S100A6 in the blood may serve as a biomarker to identify risks of T2DM among NAFLD patients, said Dogra.

Mondal said the research was important for India because the prevalence of NAFLD was rapidly increasing in the country and recent surveys show that 40% of Indian adults suffer from it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (HT Photo)

    Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

    Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”

  • The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka (HT Photo)

    BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition

    The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.

  • Muslim BJP leader had earlier said she is not afraid or scared of the fatwas.

    BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats

    Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.

  • Karnataka’s minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Umesh Katti (HT File)

    PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).

  • The battle between Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties for 33 years, and the maharaja’s daughter Amrit Kaur is considered to be one of the longest battles in the legal history of this region (HT PHOTO )

    20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order

    Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the 20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out