Illegal mining: All stone crushers sealed in Rupnagar’s Khera Kalmot belt
Rupnagar : Coming down heavily on illegal mining, Punjab mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday instructed officials to seal all crushers in Khera Kalmot belt of Rupnagar district.
The minister said action has been taken following complaints that crusher contractors were involved in illegal mining. He said a videography team was sent to the area and after investigation, the crushers were sealed.
The move comes days after the government terminated the contracts of two mining clusters for failing to pay contract fee to the tune of ₹90 crore.
According to the orders, Mahavir Stone Crusher, Gill Stone Crusher, Kalgidhar Stone Crusher, Guru Stone Crusher, New Sutlej Stone Crusher and Gurinder Doaba Stone Crusher have been sealed and their registration has been cancelled permanently. Despite suspension of their licence, a team of the mining department found that six stone crushers were operating by collecting stones illegally. Information regarding these illegal crushers has been sent to the police, said officials privy to the development
The minister also directed the officials to keep a regular check on legal and illegal mining sites in the state. He said all contractors have been asked to deposit their dues to the mining department, failing which there contracts will be cancelled and alternative process of recovery will begin. He said apart from ensuring strict action against persons involved in illegal mining, tainted officials will also not be spared.
“The department will also initiate self-operated mining sites in Amritsar and Moga to supply sand at fair prices to general public,” Bains said.
-
Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26
The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
-
Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases
The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. The district's case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered.
-
Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana
Hours after his arrest, a person on Wednesday accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody. The accused, identified as Ajay Singh of Mohalla Mai Jeena of Jagraon, was arrested near Sherpura Fatak. Police recovered 100 intoxicant pills from his possession Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh said a case was lodged against the accused under section 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City Jagraon police station.
-
Major fire breaks out at Doraha mill
Raw material and finished goods worth lakhs were reduced to ash after a major blaze broke out at the Kaur Sain Spinning Mill's godown in Doraha on Thursday. The fire broke out at around 8.30am when the unit was operational. However, no casualty was reported as the godown is situated at one side of the factory. The fire fighting operation continued for over nine hours and the flames were doused by 6pm.
-
Ludhiana police rebut SIT probe in 2021 cheating case, file cancellation report in court
Focal Point police station contradicted the investigation report of a special investigation team, led by a joint commissioner of police, and filed a cancellation report in court against an FIR for fraud lodged against an influential builder. The complainant Kuldeep Sharma, 62, of Labour Colony of Gill road, said he was shocked after the police filed the cancellation report in the court on April 12 as he was expecting arguments on the accused's bail applications.
