Illegal sale of gurdwara land: SGPC panel meets Mohali DC, SSP for legal action

A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) suspended the manager of Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, for illegally selling gurdwara land in Sainimajra village, the body approached the local senior superintendent of police to initiate legal action. The SGPC delegation submitting a written representation to Mohali police on Thursday. (HT)

The Sikh governing body also submitted an application to the Mohali deputy commissioner seeking cancellation of the mutation and a ban on any further sale of the land.

Sharing details, SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said on the directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, an SGPC delegation met the Mohali deputy commissioner and SSP to seek action in the case. He said the delegation comprised SGPC secretary Partap Singh, assistant secretary Gurnam Singh, legal adviser advocate Amanbir Singh Siali and Golden Temple manager Rajinder Singh Ruby.

He said a written representation was submitted, detailing how gurdwara manager Rajinder Singh Tohra forged documents to sell the land and misappropriate the money.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) president and former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, while addressing the media on Thursday, alleged the sale of the land was signed off by a secretary-level official of the SGPC.

Presenting the alleged authorisation letter, he accused SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami of placing the entire blame on the manager and suspending him to shield senior officials.

Raising another issue, he said that PTC Channel, which is owned by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, which telecast live Gurbani, was supposed to deposit a certain amount with the SGPC, but had failed to do so. He pointed out that while some Sikh intellectuals consider this amount insignificant, it is still a matter of accountability.