Iltija expresses solidarity with protesting forestry students

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Wednesday visited Benhama in Ganderbal to express solidarity with protesting students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir) over the proposed recruitment rules for forester posts in the Jammu and Kashmir forest department. Expressing concern over the notice asking protesting students to vacate their hostels, she said that the grievances of students should be addressed through dialogue rather than measures that add to their distress. (HT File)

Iltija also expressed concern over the notice directing students to vacate their hostels amid the ongoing protest. Interacting with the students, Iltija listened to their grievances and questioned the rationale behind recruitment rules that fail to adequately recognise specialised forestry qualifications.

The PDP leader said the protection and management of forests, flora and fauna, and the region’s fragile ecological resources require specialised technical knowledge, scientific understanding and practical field experience.

She questioned how candidates without specialised forestry education, including those holding degrees in commerce or engineering, could be expected to discharge responsibilities requiring an in-depth understanding of forest ecosystems, biodiversity, wildlife and conservation, without the necessary domain-specific training.

She emphasised that while every academic discipline has its own value, professional roles involving forest management must give due importance to the qualifications and expertise directly relevant to the job.

Expressing concern over the notice asking protesting students to vacate their hostels, she said that the grievances of students should be addressed through dialogue rather than measures that add to their distress. She urged the university authorities to act sensitively and ensure that students are not penalised for raising legitimate concerns about their professional future.

Calling upon the concerned authorities to reconsider the proposed recruitment framework, she demanded a fair and transparent policy that recognises specialised forestry education and safeguards the interests of qualified graduates.