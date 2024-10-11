Iltija, Sayyar Reshi accused winning opponents of harassing supporters

Blurb: Their opponents have denied the claims, instead restoring to counter-accusations being targeted by the losing candidates’ supporters PDP leader ltija Mufti addresses a press conference at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar. (PTI)

Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti and Jamaat-affiliated candidate Sayyar Ahmad Reshi, both of whom lost the recent assembly elections in south Kashmir, on Thursday accused workers of winning candidates of assaulting and harassing their supporters. The winning candidates, however, have denied the allegations.

Mufti lost to National Conference’s Bashir Ahmad Veeri in Bijbehara, while Reshi lost to CPI(M)’s MY Tarigami in Kulgam.

Addressing a press conference, Mufti alleged that PDP workers were being beaten and firecrackers were being thrown during prayers in Bijbehara.

“I congratulate the NC. I am not a sore loser, but I am getting messages that they (NC supporters) are setting houses (of PDP workers) on fire and bursting firecrackers. Some of my workers were assaulted,” she alleged, charging at Veeri, “Our new MLA is doing this after two days, what will happen in five years. The NC came to power with a huge majority and they are again resorting to hooliganism.”

Mufti, however, said police took prompt action and filed an FIR. “I have lost elections but won’t leave the space. I am not going to allow this hooliganism. PDP is down but not out. You can say whatever about me or Mehbooba ji but don’t touch our workers,” the leader added.

Denying the claims, Verri said he would file a defamation case against Iltija Mufti for false allegations and “unparliamentary” language.

“The administration is still with L-G. One can simply ask the administration whether these allegations are a fact or frustration of the loss on part of her. She is insulting the 33,000 voters who put their trust on us. Why should I tell my workers to attack anybody?” he questioned, adding that he has great respect for his opponent’s grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayed and mother Mehbooba Mufti.

“But she is using unparliamentary language against me and my workers,” Verru said, alleging that PDP workers were targeting him and his supporters and his driver was injured when hot boiling water was thrown on his vehicle.

“There was stone pelting by PDP workers even when police were present. I was also targeted in Khiram. And then boiling water was thrown from a house in which my driver was hurt but we maintained restraint,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Jamaat leader Ghulam Qadir Lone accompanied by Kulgam candidate Reshi accused the CPI(M) workers of harassment and bursting firecrackers on the graveyard.

“Our independent candidates fought the elections and for that act, harassing those candidates, threatening those who voted for them and threatening to file cases , it is the work of those who want to vitiate peace here. We hope this stops here. Elections shouldn’t deteriorate our relations,” Lone said.

“Someone who has a good number of people behind him and is a member of the alliance, and in that context, threatening our candidates, this vitiates the democratic space and we condemn it,” he said.

In response, CPI(M) leader and DDC member Mohd Abass said “rumours” were being spread on social media. “There is provocation due to rumours being spread on social media. After the vote, the winning party celebrated but on the same day our opposition party’s workers assaulted some of our workers in some incidents,” he counter alleged.

“In Bachroo, goons with sharp weapons charged at children celebrating CPI(M)’s wins. The children were assaulted and had to be hospitalised. When that came into our view, we took legal action and filed a complaint,” he said.

“Yesterday evening in Tarigam, the same goons came and injured some of our youth. Social media is projecting this incident as totally wrong. We want the administration to properly investigate this matter,” he added.