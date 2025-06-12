IMD issues red alert for heatwave in Punjab, Haryana

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under a heatwave on Wednesday. The India meteorological department (IMD) issued a red alert for severe heatwave in parts of Punjab and Haryana for the next 48 hours. Devotees put water on the floor on a hot summer day at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“Heatwave conditions are very likely at many places in Punjab during 11th-14th with severe heatwave conditions at some parts. We have issued a red alert for the next 48 hours, and people should avoid venturing out in the afternoon,” said a MET official.

He said that the maximum temperature was markedly above normal by 5.4°C in the state.

“Heatwaves were observed at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Bathinda on Wednesday. There is no relief in sight from heatwave conditions until June 15. People should take precautions and avoid outdoor activities, especially during the afternoon,” said Surinder Pal, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

IMD’s weather bulletin said that Amritsar was the hottest in the state on Wednesday as the border district recorded maximum day temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Along with maximum temperatures, minimum temperature is also on uptick in the state. Punjab’s minimum temperature increased further by 1.1 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours making the nights warmer. It is the increment in minimum temperature that caused the temperatures to cross 40 degrees Celsius in the morning as early as around 9 am.

The Punjab health department issued an advisory stating that heatstroke, dehydration, heat cramps, heat syncope, dizziness, and low blood pressure were common medical conditions in such weather conditions.

The department said that there would be severe sunlight for about two hours between 1 to 3 pm. Therefore, people should avoid going out during this time.

Dr Sumeet, nodal officer, said, “One should drink plenty of water. One should prefer liquids such as ORS, nimbu pani, lassi, coconut water or juices, which can replenish salts and minerals in the body. Avoid aerated cold drinks as it increases urine output. Besides, avoid any outdoor movement during 1-4 pm if possible.”

Meanwhile, Sirsa in Haryana continued to sizzle at 46.6°C. Red alert has been issued for Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendergarh. An ‘orange’ and ‘yellow’ alert was also issued for the rest of the state.

In a statement, the IMD said that observed maximum temperatures over southern and western parts of Haryana are in the range of 45-47°C with highest maximum temperature reported over Sirsa.

“Maximum temperature over northern parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, are in the range of 44-45°C,” it said.

For agriculture, the weathermen advised farmers to avoid heat stress in the crops and apply irrigation in evening or early morning hours.

In another statement, the IMD said that Sirsa in Haryana recorded 46.6°C on Wednesday, highest for the first time this season.

According to the evening bulletin, places like Rohtak (46.2°C), Balasmand (45.7°C), Mahendragarh (44.7°C), Palwal (44.6°C), Mewat (44.2°C) and Bhiwani (44.1°C) were also among hottest, recording maximum temperature above 44°C.

Places in the northern belt like Ambala (42°C), Chandigarh (41.9°C), Karnal (40.9°C) and Panchkula (39.4°C) had a sigh of relief as the day was comparatively cooler than Tuesday, the IMD said.

However, the department has predicted a change in weather from Sunday.

Punjab’s power demand soars to 16,711 MW

In the backdrop of soaring temperatures in Punjab, the peak power demand further shot up on Wednesday despite being a public holiday. Punjab peak power demand on Wednesday was recorded 16,711 MW , surpassing the previous all-time high of 16,192 MW. “The reason for high demand during the day is hot weather and continuous supply to all the agriculture feeders for paddy sowing,” said a top official of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL).

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the employees of PSPCL and PSTCL have been working tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Punjab.

He further informed that the state government had already made arrangements for 17,000 MW of electricity in anticipation of the summer and paddy sowing seasons. This preparedness ensured that the peak demands recorded over the last two days were successfully met without any disruptions.