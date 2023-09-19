IMD predicts more rainfall, issues yellow alert in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana district is currently experiencing an unusual weather pattern as the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the region, predicting more rainfall till September 25. Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the region, predicting more rainfall till September 25. (HT File)

The region received light rainfall on the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. The 2mm rainfall contributed to the already wet conditions.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and 2 degrees less than the previous day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees below normal and a degree lower than the previous day.

According to the IMD Chandigarh observatory’s weather report, Ludhiana is expected to continue experiencing light to moderate rain throughout the district from the September 20-25, with a few areas to witness rain on the Sept 23 and 24. The report also suggests that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures across the state in the coming week, while thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places during this period in Ludhiana.

PAU issues agro advisory

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has issued agro advisory for farmers. For rice cultivation, PAU has advised farmers to maintain clean bunds around their fields by removing grasses to protect the rice crop from sheath blight.

“To manage rodent pests in rice fields, farmers are advised to cover all holes during the evening and place 10-10 gm bait of zinc phosphide inside these fresh holes at a depth of 6 inches,” the advisory read.

For maize crops, PAU recommends checking the maize borer by spraying with 30 ml of Coragen 18.5 SC (chlorantraniliprole) in 60 liters of water per acre. Farmers can also use the bioagent Trichogramma chilonis to control this pest.

“In the case of vegetable cultivation, the current climatic conditions are ideal for sowing early varieties such as Kufri Surya, Kufri Pukhraj, Kufri Ashoka, and Kufri Chandramukhi. PAU advises using healthy and disease-free seeds and provides specific seed rates for radish, turnip, and carrot. For fruit cultivation, it’s an appropriate time to plant evergreen fruit plants such as citrus (sweet orange, mandarin, lime, lemon, and grapefruit), mango, litchi, guava, aonla, loquat, ber, and papaya. However, farmers are urged to complete planting as soon as possible, given the decreasing temperatures, which may hinder the growth of newly planted plants,” the advisory said.

In animal husbandry, PAU recommends providing a balanced ration to animals during the last two months of gestation, without sudden changes in the animal ration. Mineral mixture should be stopped in animal feed at least 20 days before calving. Maintaining proper weight at birth for newborn calves is crucial for their growth.