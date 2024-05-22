Improving road infrastructure in Mandi a top priority, says Vikramaditya Singh

Congress’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said he was contesting this election with a “big vision” for Mandi, assuring voters that he would transform it into a Smart City and improve the road infra in the region. Congress’ Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Vikramaditya Singh and party leader Champa Thakur campaigning in Mandi Sadar. (HT Photo)

Campaigning in Mandi Sadar, he said, ”As the public works minister, he got ₹3,560 crore sanctioned from the Centre for the maintenance and construction of roads in the state. “My priority is to strengthen the road network in Mandi.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Like Shimla, Mandi will also be made a Smart City. My father Late Virbhadra Singh, six-time chief minister, gave Mandi the status of central zone and opened many government headquarters here. Mandi has got big gifts like IIT and Medical College because of him,” the leader said.

He also highlighted the contributions made by his mother, Pratibha Singh, during her tenure as the Mandi MP, saying she gave impetus to the development. “Now, I am getting an opportunity to become an MP from here and if I win, I will fulfil all his responsibilities with full honesty,” he added.

Vikramaditya said as the public works minister, he got ₹3,560 crore sanctioned from the Centre for the maintenance and construction of roads in the state. “My priority is to strengthen the road network in Mandi.”

Cong has neither leader nor policy: Kangana

Vikramaditya’s opponent, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, hit out at the Congress during a campaign rally in Seraj, saying that the party lacked leaders and vision.

“Congress has no leader and no policy; it can only do politics of appeasement and nepotism. The leaders of the INDIA alliance should tell who will be the Prime Minister of this arrogant alliance,” she said, adding that the country was rejuvenated in the last decade under the BJP-led central government.

Kangana attacked Vikramaditya, dubbing him a “spoiled prince”. “Vikramaditya says that the temples where Kangana is going will have to be sanctified. He is only working to instigate the religious sentiments of the people. People understand very well it will become clear who will get the blessings of Gods and Goddesses on June 4,” she said.