In development push, Haryana shifts gaze towards housing in urban and rural areas

The Haryana government on Friday announced to launch an Urban-SVAMITVA scheme under which property ownership certificates will be issued to owners of properties in abadi areas of erstwhile villages that have now been included in Municipalities. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the budget session at Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday.The Haryana government on Friday announced to launch an Urban-SVAMITVA scheme under which property ownership certificates will be issued to owners of properties in abadi areas of erstwhile villages that have now been included in Municipalities. (HT Photo)

This scheme will be started on the lines of PM-SVAMITVA scheme, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in his 2024-25 budget proposals.

This move will help property owners in urban areas to enjoy similar benefits as applicable to owners of properties in abadi areas of gram panchayats under PM-SVAMITA.

This urban local bodies department will notify this policy in the next two weeks.

In yet another push for development in urban areas, the government has proposed to construct auditoriums with a capacity for hosting 500-1000 persons in all big cities in the state under the Divya Nagar Yojana.

Two such auditoriums will be constructed in Gurugram and Faridabad, while one auditorium will be built in all other nine municipal corporations and 12 district headquarter municipal councils.

Khattar also proposed to establish a public library at each district headquarters.

Nearly 3 lakh families have registered under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana (MSAY) launched last year to provide housing to those families whose annual income is up to ₹1.80 lakh per annum and who do not have their own house, according to Khattar.

Land has been identified in 14 towns and cities and the process of allotment of plots to the registered beneficiaries has commenced.

“I hope to extend the benefit to all towns and cities in Haryana in the next six months,” Khattar said and announced to have set aside ₹1,000 crore for providing plots or flats to such beneficiaries in 2024-25.

“The sum will be partly provided by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran under its housing obligations and partly met from the state budget.”

In a yet another pro-poor move, Khattar proposed to launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana. The objective of this scheme is to help those beneficiaries who were to be allotted plots under Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana, but they did not get possession of the plots in the last 15 years.

“I propose to set a deadline of September 2024 for giving possessions to around 25,000 such beneficiaries. In case the possession cannot be granted to the eligible beneficiaries, then the government will provide a benefit of up to ₹1 lakh to the beneficiary family under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana so that they can buy a plot in the village at a location of their choice for construction of their residence,” said Khattar.

To give subsidy, interest-free loans on e-scooter purchase by gig workers

Gig workers who have emerged as an important element of the service sector providing door-steps delivery of goods and services have caught the attention of the Haryana government.

In his budget proposals, Khattar said that these workers usually come from the poorest strata of society and introduced a scheme for purchasing an electric scooter by the gig worker.

“A subsidy of ₹5,000 and interest free loan with credit guarantee for an amount of ₹45,000 or the actual ex-showroom price, whichever is less, for purchase of an electric scooter shall be provided to a gig worker who is registered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra and on E-shram and who belongs to a family whose annual income is up to ₹1.80 lakh,” Khattar said.

The details of the scheme shall be separately notified by the labour department.