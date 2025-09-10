In flood-ravaged Punjab, Modi’s healing touch focuses on farmers, housing, education

Chandigarh/Gurdaspur Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with flood-affected people in Gurdaspur. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled a series of sector-specific announcements aimed at reviving Punjab in the aftermath of the devastating floods. Apart from the ₹1,600 crore financial assistance, the PM outlined a comprehensive set of measures to support water sustainability, housing reconstruction and education for those affected by the disaster.

Punjab is facing its worst floods in nearly four decades due to swollen rivers, including the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment area in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. At least 52 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents across the state during the current monsoon season.

Water sustainability measures

After taking stock of the situation in Punjab in the wake of floods and landslides and conducting aerial surveys of the affected areas, the PM announced the launch of an ambitious initiative under the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative, which will focus on the construction of recharge structures for water harvesting across Punjab, with an emphasis on repairing damaged structures and creating new ones, according to an official release. “These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability for the region, which is crucial for both agriculture and daily living,” the PM said in a release.

This initiative is expected to provide lasting solutions to water shortages, a recurring problem in Punjab, and will be integral to the state’s recovery and resilience to future floods.

Aid for schools hit by floods

The PM also promised financial assistance for government schools that have been damaged by floods. The aid will be provided under the “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”, a national programme aimed at improving school infrastructure.

“The Punjab government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per the guidelines,” PM Modi stated in the release. This support will help restore educational facilities, allowing children to return to their studies as soon as possible, he added.

Housing assistance for flood victims

As part of the recovery plan, the PM announced that financial assistance will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) for the reconstruction of rural homes damaged during the floods. The Punjab government will submit a special project proposal to ensure that eligible households receive the necessary funds for rebuilding their homes, he said.

The emphasis on rebuilding homes in rural areas will provide relief to those who have lost their shelters, allowing them to restart their lives and contribute to the rebuilding of their communities, according to a press release.

Support for orphaned children

In a compassionate gesture, PM Modi announced that children orphaned due to the floods and landslides will be extended comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme. This will ensure their long-term welfare, including education, healthcare and emotional support, as they recover from the tragedy.

Relief to farmers

The PM also addressed the needs of farmers, especially those without power connections, stating that additional assistance would be provided to support their recovery. For farmers whose borewells were damaged or destroyed, the government will provide refurbishment aid under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), while those relying on diesel-powered bore pumps will be assisted in switching to solar panels through the ministry of new and renewable energy convergence.

In line with efforts to improve irrigation, support will also be extended for micro-irrigation under the “Per Drop More Crop” guidelines under “Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana”. These steps will help farmers improve crop yields and recover quickly from flood-induced losses, according to the release.

The PM also expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, stating that the Union government would continue to work in close coordination with the Punjab government to provide all possible assistance during this challenging time.

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army and state administration for their rapid response to the crisis, helping to save lives and mitigate further damage.

PM takes feedback from farmers

After attending a meeting with farmers at Tibri Military Station in Gurdaspur, the PM listened to 19 farmers and farm laborers from flood-affected areas across Punjab, including Dera Baba Nanak, Ajnala, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Sultanpur Lodhi. The PM spent 50 minutes engaging with them, understanding their pain and concerns, said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Farmers voiced their frustration over the illegal sand mining in river catchment areas, which they believe led to the weakening of the dhussi bundh embankments and contributed to the devastating breaches that caused widespread flooding. They highlighted that no funds were allocated to repair or strengthen the embankments, leaving them vulnerable during the floods. In response, the PM assured the farmers that he would ensure proper compensation for their losses, recalling how he had witnessed the devastation of the 1995 floods himself.

The farmers who met the PM endorsed the statement made by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier stated that illegal mining had weakened the embankments, significantly contributing to the disaster.

The meeting also saw the farmers demanding that compensation from the Centre be directly transferred to their bank accounts, instead of going through the state government. According to BJP leaders, including Chugh, Vijay Sampla and Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, the farmers insisted that this direct transfer would ensure quicker and more transparent relief.

Chouhan, who visited several affected districts like Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Kapurthala on the PM’s instruction, had previously pointed out that embankments along rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar were strengthened during the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Parkash Singh Badal. However, the unchecked illegal mining had weakened these embankments, allowing floodwaters to enter villages.