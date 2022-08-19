Inclusion of non-local voters: Police stop PDP leaders from staging protest in Srinagar
Police on Friday stopped Peoples Democratic Party leaders from holding a protest against the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.
PDP leaders led by party chief spokesman, Suhail Bukhari, tried to take out a protest demonstration from the party office on Residency road. However, police didn’t allow them to move towards Lal Chowk and they were pushed back inside the office.
“From August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the government of India started the process to disempower people of J&K and now they are adding a new chapter to it by giving voting rights to every non local. Even outsiders living temporarily in J&K are being given voting rights which is an attack on the identity and democratic rights of people of J&K,” said Bukhari.
Another PDP leader Zuhaib Mir, said, “BJP has figured out that people of differing ideologies in Jammu and Kashmir are becoming cohesive and uniting together against the abrogation of Article 370. That’s why they are rigging the whole process by adding 25 lakh voters and creating new political parties.”
PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the likely addition of 25 lakh new voters in Jammu and Kashmir including non-locals as the last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy in the union territory
Peoples Conference, Apni Party urge Centre to issue statement
Peoples Conference and Apni Party leaders have urged Centre to make a statement on whether non locals can vote in the upcoming polls in J&K.
Peoples Conference president Sajjad Lone and Apni party president Altaf Bukhari were both senior ministers in the PDP-BJP coalition government that ended in 2018 after BJP withdrew its support.
Lone said the government needs to make a statement and come out with unvarnished truth. “The statement of ECI officials has heightened the fears of demographic intervention and change. We know of the set of laws that prevail across the country, but what matters here is not the application of the law but the intentions of those implementing it,” Lone said.
Bukhari also made similar appeal to the PM, requesting him to end the confusion brewing among the people of J&K. “When it came to our notice that non locals could vote here or get themselves enrolled as voters, people began thinking whether this is a ploy to change our demography. How can a person can vote at two places?”
Bukhari said the party leadership is again meeting on Sunday to chalk out its future plan on this issue.
Meanwhile, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting in Srinagar to discuss this issue on Monday. Leaders of all parties, except BJP, have been invited for the meeting that will be held at Gupkar residence of Farooq Abdullah.
-
Proposed forest conservation act rules: Green groups from Himalayan states seek withdrawal
More than 60 environmental groups, organisations, thinkers, intellectuals and activists from Himalayan states have written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) seeking the withdrawal of the proposed rules in the Forest Conservation Act in order to prevent the growing ecological crisis and forest degradation in the Himalayan region and to ensure the rights of indigenous communities and forest dwellers.
-
Himachal: Couple among 4 dead in three road accidents
A newlywed couple from Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh died after a truck rammed into their SUV near Manali on Friday. The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Rohit Kaushik and his wife Mansi. Manali deputy superintendent of police Hemraj Verma said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and families of the victims have been informed.
-
HP govt committed to safeguard interests of fruit growers: Jai Ram
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was addressing a deputation of BJP workers of Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area, led by Chetan Bragta. Thakur said the late Narendra Bragta was not only one of the most prominent BJP leaders in the region, but also committed to safeguard interests of the horticulturists. Thakur said that farmers should not only go for crop diversification, but also ensure the value addition of their crops.
-
Noida cops attach illegal assets worth ₹5.5 crore of two gangsters
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have attached "illegally-acquired" assets worth around Rs 5.50 crore of two gangsters, officials said on Friday. The properties, which included residential plots and vehicles, were attached under provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday, the officials said.
-
Heavy showers wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains caused widespread damage to public and private property in Kangra and Chamba districts, as flashflood swept away vehicles, while debris entered houses. At Banikhet town of Dalhousie subdivision in Chamba, a car and a pick-up truck was washed away after water level in the Padhar Nullah rose suddenly. Dalhousie sub-divisional magistrate Jagan Thakur said the losses were being assessed. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot. No loss of life was reported.
