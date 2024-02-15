 Income tax searches conducted at builders’ offices in Mohali - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Income tax searches conducted at builders’ offices in Mohali

Income tax searches conducted at builders’ offices in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 15, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Teams of IT sleuths raided various offices of Icon Builders, Suntec and Medallion in the district. The teams reached the offices of these real estate firms around 11 am, following which their important documents were put under scrutiny and seized by the IT officials

Income tax (IT) officials conducted searches at multiple real estate offices in Mohali on Wednesday.

Income tax officials conducted searches at multiple real estate offices in Mohali. (HT)
Income tax officials conducted searches at multiple real estate offices in Mohali. (HT)

Teams of IT sleuths raided various offices of Icon Builders, Suntec and Medallion in the district. The teams reached the offices of these real estate firms around 11 am, following which their important documents were put under scrutiny and seized by the IT officials.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Despite several requests, the IT teams refused to share details of the raids.

The security personnel accompanying the IT officers also restricted entry into these offices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On