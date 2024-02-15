Income tax searches conducted at builders’ offices in Mohali

Income tax (IT) officials conducted searches at multiple real estate offices in Mohali on Wednesday. Income tax officials conducted searches at multiple real estate offices in Mohali. (HT)

Teams of IT sleuths raided various offices of Icon Builders, Suntec and Medallion in the district. The teams reached the offices of these real estate firms around 11 am, following which their important documents were put under scrutiny and seized by the IT officials.

Despite several requests, the IT teams refused to share details of the raids.

The security personnel accompanying the IT officers also restricted entry into these offices.