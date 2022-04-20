India Art Fair: Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi provides travel grants to 18 students

The Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi has provided travel grants to 18 fine arts students enrolled in different colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh to attend the India Art Fair in New Delhi.

The recipients of the travel grant are Aastha Arora, Amandeep Chaudhary, Arshia Dang, Baljeet Singh, Balkaran Singh, Bhanu Shrivastava, Harman Virdi, Inderpreet Kaur, Jashandeep Kaur, Karan Sharma, Kunj Arora, Manpreet Kaur, Nitin Kumar, Paras Mattu, Shachi Sekhri, Sunaina Bhagat, Shweta Kumari, and Yukti. They will attend the art fair from April 28 to May 1.

Punjab Lalit Akademi chairperson Diwan Manna said, “The grant will allow students to witness the creatively charged environment and ambiance of mega art events in different parts of the country.”

The students will attend art talks, performances, and discussions, apart from the main art fair where prestigious art galleries will showcase artworks of significant and upcoming artists. Students will prepare a synopsis and deliver an audiovisual presentation on their experience.