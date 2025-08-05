India has drawn new red line against terror: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the government has drawn a new line against terrorism and that equal punishment will be meted out to terrorists and their sponsors. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha handing over a job appointment letter to a family member of a terror victim in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Addressing a gathering of terror victims in Srinagar, Sinha said, “India has made it clear that if terror is state policy, it will be met with a visible and forceful response.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has drawn a new red line against terrorism, and equal punishment will be given to terrorists and their sponsors,” he added.

The LG handed over job appointment letters to 158 next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims.

“Wounds that have persisted for decades are now being healed. 158 NoKs of Kashmiri civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists were handed over appointment letters. Today’s landmark event provided a sense of closure to the families who have silently suffered trauma for years,” Sinha said in a series of posts on his official X handle.

He said that for more than three decades, the “terror state” Pakistan has been shedding innocent blood through its proxy terrorist outfits.

“Time did not erase the pain of loss. Invisible scars on their soul can be felt, and the mute eyes are witness to many unfulfilled dreams,” he said.

“The long wait for justice and for healing to begin is over for the terror victim families. They have come out to reveal the role of Pakistani terrorists and the terror ecosystem that was operating in J&K. Tribute to civilian martyrs and I salute the courage and perseverance of their loved ones,” he said.

“We will do everything possible for the rehabilitation of terror victims. It is my promise to the NoKs of terror victim families that perpetrators of heinous crimes will receive exemplary punishment. We’ll also ensure the harshest possible punishment to terror sympathisers,” he added.