India-Canada standoff: Demand dips as wary parents explore options

The tension in bilateral ties and stricter visa norms have left parents of aspirants in Majha wary. Immigration consultants claim a drastic fall in demand for admission in Canadian institutions. Videos of students making emotional appeals to the Canadian authorities are also being shared on social media. (Sourced)

“Students’ interest in admission to Canadian institutions has already dipped by 80% due to the change in rules and worsening relations between the two countries. Parents are worried and many have cancelled plans to send their children to Canada for higher education,” says Bikram Chabhal, an Amritsar-based immigration consultant.

“Earlier, I was double-minded but now I’m clear and have scrapped the idea of sending my son to study in Canada. I’m exploring the possibility of sending him to any institution in the US,” says Jatinderpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar.

Young aspirants, such as Amarpreet Singh, 24, of Dhadiala village in Hoshiarpur district, don’t see any reason for panic. “Tension between the two countries is not new. Canada continues to grant study permits to Indian students. Though there is a sense of uncertainty among Indian students about their future after studying in Canada, I don’t think this standoff will affect the visa process much,” says Amarpreet, who is applying for a Canadian study permit.