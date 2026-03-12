Industrial, agri revolution need of the hour: Chugh

Chandigarh Punjab is under debt and certainly not in sync with the nation’s progress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Wednesday, adding that agricultural revolution is the need of the hour.

Speaking on the topic “Making state leadership more authentic in Punjab”, along with panellists Congress MLA Pargat Singh, Akali leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Gurjeet Singh Talwandi at “The Punjab Plan 2026’, Policy and Governance Summit” at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh, Chugh said while the state progressed a lot since 1947, a master plan to make it productive is required.

He emphasised promoting industries, tourism and optimal use of natural resources, especially water, while ensuring cost-effective procurement of raw materials for local industries.

Chugh noted that while Punjab has existing strengths in religious tourism and steel production, inefficient use of resources and high import costs hinder growth.

Pargat slams freebies culture

Congress MLA Pargat Singh condemned the culture of distributing freebies and said that everyone across political parties is equally responsible for bringing in this vicious trend. “We need to utilise our resources and develop long term policies that are beneficial for the state. Currently, there is a lack of vision, the social system has collapsed and the state has seen a significant downfall over the years,” he said.

Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said it is disappointing that Punjab is in debt but what more can be expected from the current government. “The state’s youth are qualified but underemployed because no jobs are being created. The government is distributing freebies to win votes but we need to cultivate skills and not give them freebies,” he said.