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    Infant among 11 hurt as LPG leak triggers fire in Yamunanagar

    SHO police station Jagadhari (Sadar) Tarsem Kumar said that the blast took place around 8:30 am at a labour quarter of Salempur village

    Published on: Apr 10, 2026 7:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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    As many as 11 people, including six children and women, suffered burn injuries on Thursday after a LPG gas cylinder leak triggered a fire and an explosion at a residential quarter for migrant labourers in Yamunanagar’s Bherthal village, police said

    One of the girl children suffered injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed on her following the blast. (HT Photo)
    One of the girl children suffered injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed on her following the blast. (HT Photo)

    Among the injured were a two-month-old infant; Ram Sharan, 43; Ramgyan, 42; Renu, 40; Neha, 38; Sangeeta, 18; and children between 5 and 10 years old. One of the girl children suffered injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed on her following the blast.

    Station house officer (SHO) police station Jagadhari (Sadar) Tarsem Kumar said that the blast took place around 8:30 am at a labour quarter of Salempur village.

    The SHO said the family was preparing food in the morning using firewood when the incident took place in the Salempur Bangar area, adjacent to a factory. “There was a gas leak from a cylinder kept nearby, and it soon caught fire, turning into a massive fireball, causing an explosion. The walls of the quarter were severely damaged,” he said.

    The SHO said he rushed five of the injured persons to the hospital in his vehicle before the ambulances arrived. He said all the injured were admitted to Jagadhri civil hospital from where they were later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Infant Among 11 Hurt As LPG Leak Triggers Fire In Yamunanagar
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Infant Among 11 Hurt As LPG Leak Triggers Fire In Yamunanagar
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