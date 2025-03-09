In-form U-23 Punjab team to lock horns with Rest of India in four-day game

This is the first time that the BCCI has introduced a tournament where the Col CK Nayudu U-23 Trophy winners will take on the Rest of India team on the lines of Irani Trophy where Ranji Trophy winners clash with the Rest of India squad
After claiming two U-23 titles this domestic season, the in-form Punjab team, led by Uday Saharan, will lock horns with the Rest of India (ROI) team in a four-day clash to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali beginning from Sunday.
This is the first time that the BCCI has introduced a tournament where the Col CK Nayudu U-23 Trophy winners will take on the ROI team on the lines of Irani Trophy where Ranji Trophy winners clash with the ROI squad. Former India cricketer VRV Singh is the Punjab team head coach, while Hrishikesh Kanitkar is taking charge of the ROI outfit which is led by Sameer Rizvi.
Punjab had won the one-day U-23 tournament in January and also recently won the Col Ck Nayudu Trophy at Mullanpur.