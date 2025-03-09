In-form U-23 Punjab team to lock horns with Rest of India in four-day game

After claiming two U-23 titles this domestic season, the in-form Punjab team, led by Uday Saharan, will lock horns with the Rest of India (ROI) team in a four-day clash to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali beginning from Sunday. Punjab had won the one-day U-23 tournament in January and also recently won the Col Ck Nayudu Trophy at their home ground in Mullanpur. (HT File Photo)

This is the first time that the BCCI has introduced a tournament where the Col CK Nayudu U-23 Trophy winners will take on the ROI team on the lines of Irani Trophy where Ranji Trophy winners clash with the ROI squad. Former India cricketer VRV Singh is the Punjab team head coach, while Hrishikesh Kanitkar is taking charge of the ROI outfit which is led by Sameer Rizvi.

Punjab had won the one-day U-23 tournament in January and also recently won the Col Ck Nayudu Trophy at Mullanpur.

The Punjab team comprises Salil Arora, Harnoor Pannu, Aryaman Dhaliwal, Emanjot Chahal, Anmoljit Singh, Uday Saharan, Rahul Kumar, Harjas Tandon, Krish Bhagat, Ridham Satyavan, Abhay Chaudhary, Navpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mridul Sandal, Manish Sheoran, Ayush Goyal, Eish Rao, Jaskaranvir Singh, Havneet Singh, Rushil Srivastava, Mayank Gupta, Garv Kumar.

The ROI team includes Shikhar Mohan, Macneil HN, Sameer Rizvi, Harshal Ajay Kete, Ayush Vartak, Himanshu Singh, Vedant Murkur, Vickey Ostwal, Piyush Dahiya, Ashok Sharma, Jay Malusare, Aardhya Yadav, Rounak Waghela, Pragnesh, Prakhar Chaturvedi.