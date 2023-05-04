Ludhiana Central Jail inmate inflicts injuries on self with aide’s help, FIR lodged

An inmate at the Ludhiana Central Jail inflicted injuries on self with the help of another inmate and accused jail officials of assaulting him. An inmate at the Ludhiana Central Jail inflicted injuries on self with the help of another inmate and accused jail officials of assaulting him. (Representational image)

After investigating the matter, the jail staff filed a complaint against two inmates, identified as Jaswinder Singh and Deepak Kumar. The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Shivraj Singh, assistant superintendent, Ludhiana Central Jail. He said that an inmate, Deepak, suffered injuries to his head. He started accusing jail officials of assaulting him.

The jail officials initiated an investigation and found that Deepak had inflicted injuries to himself with the help of Jaswinder Singh.

ASI Mewa Ram, who is investigating the case, said that they received a complaint from the assistant jail superintendent Shivraj Singh on May 2. An FIR under Sections 182 and 193 of the IPC and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station.

The police will bring the inmates on a production warrant for questioning.