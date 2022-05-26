Insurance fraud: 3 held from Noida for cheating Chandigarh man of ₹8.5 lakh
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested four men from Noida on Tuesday for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of ₹8.5 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 32, of Bharam Puri, Delhi; Jatinder Kumar Paras, 29, a native of Bulandshar, Uttar Pradesh (UP); Rohit Kumar, 29, of Ghaziabad, UP and Saqib Khan, 26, of Gamri Sudama Puri, Delhi. They were arrested from Sector 63, Noida, and police have recovered mobile phones which they used to defraud people from their possession.
They had been booked for cheating based on the complaint of one Dinesh Kapoor. He told police that he was duped into purchasing insurance policies by the fraudsters on the promise of receiving hefty bonus and maturity amount.
The suspects were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to two days in police custody.
3 Haryana man who duped Odisha man land in police net
Meanwhile, three Haryana men were arrested for cheating an Odisha man of ₹42.32 lakh on the pretext of doubling his return on investment.
The accused have been identified as Hemant Kumar, 26, and Manjesh Kumar Pal, 25, of Kurukshetra and Narinder Sarwa, 29, of Hisar.
They were booked for cheating based on the complaint of one Saroj Kumar Tripathy, hailing from Odisha. He told police that the fraudsters told him that their company office is in Sector 9, Chandigarh, and asked him to invest ₹42.32 lakh in two companies on the promise of doubling his money.
Saroj transferred the cash to them in multiple transactions, but they neither fulfilled their promise nor returned the principal amount. He then realised then had been cheated and filed a complaint with the police. A cheating case was registered on April 8 at the Sector 3 police station.
The trio was produced in court on Wednesday and sent to two days in police remand.
Chitkara University organises camp for NSS volunteers from across India
The department of National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, with support from the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh, organised a week-long National Integration Camp on its campus. The camp started with a grand inaugural ceremony where the chief guest was professor Arvind, vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala. State NSS officers from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, Archana Mantri, were also present on the occasion.
Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event
Chandigarh-based athletes Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chaitaly Nandy, Raj Kala and Sandhya cornered glory during the recently conducted 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women's 60 age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put and a bronze in discus throw in the 45 age group. Opinder and Kala regularly practice at the Sports Complex in Sector 7, Chandigarh.
Punjab sports minister visits Ludhiana’s Dhruv Kapila after Thomas Cup triumph
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday visited Dhruv Kapila, the Ludhiana-based member of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian badminton team that beat 14-time champion Indonesia, at his residence. Hayer also congratulated the champion and his coach Anand Tiwari on behalf of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and interacted with Kapila's parents. The minister was accompanied by Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Kapila gifted his badminton racket to the sports minister.
Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally
'Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal' and 'Ab badlega Haryana' messages of the Aam Aadmi Party will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29. Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.
Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked
The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after Karan Sharma's video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols.
