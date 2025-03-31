Integrated waste mgmt project in Ludhiana: MC to invite tenders worth over 3 crore

The municipal corporation (MC) is set to invite tenders for an integrated waste management project (IWMP) aimed at converting mixed horticulture and organic waste into biofuel. The project, worth ₹3.87 crore, is expected to improve waste disposal in the city while promoting sustainable energy solutions. A municipal official said the waste-to-biofuel project is a step towards making Ludhiana cleaner and more sustainable. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the initiative will focus on processing horticulture waste such as dry leaves, tree trimmings, and organic kitchen waste to generate biofuel. This will help reduce landfill waste and offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional waste disposal methods.

The municipality official said that the waste-to-biofuel project is a step towards making Ludhiana cleaner and more sustainable. “The project will help in efficient waste management and generate clean energy at the same time,” he added.

The MC is also expected to set up designated waste collection points for organic and horticulture waste to ensure smooth processing. Residents and businesses will be encouraged to segregate waste properly to maximise the benefits of the project.

The tender includes several key machines essential for the project such as a briquette, pellets machine that will be used to produce biofuel, while a rotary chipper will help process raw materials efficiently.

Similarly, a rotary dryer will regulate moisture content, ensuring high-quality output. Additionally, a torrefaction unit made of industrial-grade steel will enhance biomass treatment. A tractor mounted cutter will support heavy-duty operations, and an air purifier made of stainless steel will help control emissions.

Beyond machinery, the project involves significant construction and infrastructure work. Excavation and site preparation will be carried out as part of the earthwork, followed by cement concrete work to ensure durability. Structural steel components, including trusses, girders, and frameworks, will be installed. Wrought iron and mild steel structures such as ladders, grills, and stair railings will be incorporated. Flooring will feature high-quality Kota stone slabs, and surfaces will be finished with synthetic enamel paint. Roofing will be completed using pre-coated galvanised iron profile sheets.

According to officials, to ensure the project’s long-term sustainability, provisions for operational costs have also been included to strengthen waste management infrastructure while advancing eco-friendly energy solutions.