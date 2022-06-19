International Literature Festival: Seeds of hatred sown during Partition, says Kerala governor
Amidst the rising communal violence in the country, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Saturday that the seeds of hatred were sown during the Partition.
Khan was in Shimla to chair the session, “Singing the faith: Bhakti Literature in India”, at the three-day International Literature Festival jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Sahitya Akademi that concluded here this evening. More than 25 distinguished writers, poets, translators, critics and scholars from various walks of life from 15 different countries participated in the festival.
He said the seeds of hatred were sown during the Partition. The alertness again that was needed after the Partition was never shown. Citing Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Khan said, “If water stays at a place it starts to stink after some time. Instead of indulging in blame-game, we should try to clean it.”
He said that there were no curbs on free speech in India. “These are just things to say. There cannot be restrictions on free speech in India. For thousands of years India is a country of free souls,” he said.
Earlier, participants including, Basavaraj Kalgudi, Jagbir Singh Mohammad Azam, Mukundakam Sharma, P Bhaskar Yogi, Surya Prasad Dixit and Udaya Narayana Singh, spoke on the Bhakti movement transforming India. They talked about the diverse devotional literature in so many languages.
The session enlightened the audiences on how Indian bhakti literature served multiple social functions such as uniting varied communities and acting as a catalyst in countering the hegemony of various types.
“The bhakti literature showed the path to the routes of culture to the masses, lifted the depressed out of their dogmatic slumber and gave shape and directions to the aspirations of people,” said Khan. He lauded Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s efforts in bringing equality among castes. “People in Kerala are sensitive about equality. It is the only place where social transformation took place without social tension,” he added.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics