Inter-state meet emphasises info sharing, enhanced security across borders ahead of Lok Sabha polls

A high-level inter-state meeting of the officials of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and various security forces was conducted here ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the arrangements along the borders of the northern states. The meeting was conducted under the joint chairmanship of DIG (border range) Rakesh Kaushal, DIG (Jammu range) Sunil Gupta, and DIG/SHQ/GSP Shashank Anand, Pathankot deputy commissioner, SSP, Gurdaspur, commandants of 121 ad 58 BSF battalions, ASP, Chamba, and excise officers of concerned states

“Efforts should be made to prevent smuggling of narcotic drugs, liquor, arms etc. through inter-state and inter-district borders”, Kaushal said while divulging the points discussed during the meeting.

“Nakas will be deployed on inter-state border entry and exit routes and communication should be maintained with adjoining states. Lists of criminals/Proclaimed Offenders (POs) should be shared with adjoining states, and districts and information regarding their residence should be shared and efforts should be made to arrest them as soon as possible,” Kaushal said.

Various heads of the security agencies present at the meeting also insisted on increasing vigil along the border areas to curb and monitor drone activities from across the international border with better coordination with the district police and BSF.

DIG Kaushal said that the village defence committee (VLC) will be used in the border areas to effectively monitor and gather information on anti-social activities and a WhatsApp group of officers of counterpart agencies and sister agencies will be created so that information related to the elections can be shared on priority.

“As per the discussion, legal action will be taken against the drug and liquor smugglers of villages Channi Beli, Damtal, Bhadroya etc. which lie in the jurisdiction of Himachal Pradesh by conducting a joint operation. The deras of the Gurjars will be searched and the information of the suspicious persons and outsiders will be obtained, verified and shared”, Kaushal added.